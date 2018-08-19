Ways to deal with a control freak

Such people always want to be in control of whatever happens in your relationship without considering your feelings and opinions.

Here are some ways to handle a control freak if you think your partner is one:

Maintain your calm

When someone is demanding that you do something that they want you to do, just smile, and do what you want to do instead.

Stay calm and don’t try to argue with a control freak. They will always want to have the last word. It is energy draining, and you don’t need your inner calm disturbed.

Don’t try to control the controller

It won’t get you anywhere if you try and control the controller. They are in their own world where they are the boss of everything.

You can’t win with a controller because they are hypocritical. It’s okay for them to do something, but if you do it, you are bad or wrong. Always! You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

Shake off their nasty comments

Control freaks can be quite abusive in various forms.