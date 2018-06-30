The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2018 - How to enjoy coleslaw
30th June 2018 - Wale Adebayo: Saddest day of my life
30th June 2018 - Wedding Day: ‘If I could do it again’
30th June 2018 - Soul mates: Are we really meant for one person?
30th June 2018 - Tanwa Newbold: ‘Why I left banking for business’
30th June 2018 - My challenges making clothes for CEOs – Collins Onyemali, CEO Designers
30th June 2018 - 11 impressive benefits of corn (1)
30th June 2018 - Gbam! Visual questions by six photographers
30th June 2018 - Alexis Galleries: The art, the artists and the muse
30th June 2018 - How to handle mood swing
Home / Health / Ways to cut calories from your diet
CALORIES

Ways to cut calories from your diet

— 30th June 2018

You probably know you need to eat fewer calories to lose weight. But it can be hard to know how to make it happen every day. These tips will help you build a plan with the right mix of exercise and diet changes.

Choose low-cal recipes that are easy to prepare. Save time on hectic days and make as many of your meals in advance as you can.

Skipping your morning meal may seem like an easy way to cut calories from your day. But it could make you more likely to over eat unhealthy food later and gain weight over time. The type of breakfast you eat matters, though: Eggs are great because they are high in protein and satisfy hunger well. They also help you eat less throughout the day.

Drink water

Drink water in place of soda and juices which are loaded with calories and sugar. And diet soda isn’t much better. Some studies show you crave more sweets when you drink it, and you may gain more weight too.

Eat vegetables

Veggies have fewer calories, but since they have lots of fiber and water, they can still fill you up. Loaded with lots of nutrients, they help you feel satisfied even though you are eating fewer calories.

Snack lighter

You will save calories and add fiber and protein if you scoop up healthy spreads like hummus with celery, carrots, or sliced peppers instead of crackers. Replace potato chips with a lighter choice like air-popped popcorn. Put one serving of your snack into a bowl or on a plate. It’s easy to lose track of how much you are munching when you eat directly out of the bag or box.

Eat slowly

You will feel fuller, and you might even eat fewer calories. Take small bites and chew well. Think about where the food comes from and what it took to make the meal. Ask yourself if you feel full yet.

Coffee and tea are great, low-cal drink choices on their own but add a bit of cream and 2 teaspoons of sugar and you are up to about 60 calories per cup. At 3 cups a day, that’s more than some kinds of soda.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TYSON FURY

Fury tells Joshua: I’m ready to fight you

— 30th June 2018

Tyson Fury has told Deontay Wilder he would sign a contract to fight him within ten seconds. In an apology to Wilder on the behalf of Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, Fury went as far to tell the American to send over a contract. Much has been said about the contract sent to Wilder from…

  • Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou

    Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou

    — 30th June 2018

    Musa Jibril But for the vigilance of immigration officers at the Gbaji border post on the Badagry Expressway to the Seme border in Lagos State, five female teenagers would have unwittingly passed into enslavement. The victims were intercepted in the process of being smuggled out of the country on the night of Monday, June 19,…

  • OTEDOLA BRIDGE ACCIDENT

    10 injured in another accident on Otedola Bridge

    — 30th June 2018

    Vincent Kalu Barely 24 hours after a fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge, Lagos, killing nine persons and razing 54 vehicles, another accident occurred yesterday in the same area involving two commercial vehicles. No life was lost, but about 10 people sustained injuries, and were rushed to hospital by emergency responders at the scene. The…

  • WIKE - WABBA - LABOUR

    2019: Demand credible election, Wike tells Labour

    — 30th June 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the organised labour to lend its voice to the demand for credible elections in 2019. Governor Wike also urged labour to join other prominent leaders to seek the reorganisation of the nation’s security infrastructure for the safety of Nigerians. He spoke yesterday, at…

  • FEMALE JSS STUDENTS - MASS RAPE - ENUGU SCHOOLS

    Mass rape hit Enugu schools: JSS students violated in gang initiations

    — 30th June 2018

    30 JSS students violated, as police arrest 10 Victims recount grisly gang sex initiation into cults Ngozi Uwujare Parents in the South-East city of Enugu are currently overwhelmed with anxiety arising from a recent exposure of widespread cult membership among female students in Junior Secondary School (JSS) classes. Parents and guardians are especially rattled by the…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share