Watford ease to Brighton victory as Fraser, Wilson help Bournemouth beat promoted Cardiff— 11th August 2018
Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford opened their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.
The Argentina international opened the scoring with a stunning volley, showing great composure to sweetly convert from Jose Holebas’ corner in the 35th minute.
The 27-year-old Pereyra doubled the hosts’ advantage soon after the break, driving into the box before curling a neat finish into the far corner from a tight angle.
Watford had 19 shots and could have won by more against a Brighton side who failed to register an effort on target in a disappointing opening-day defeat.
Elsewhere, promoted Cardiff City’s first Premier League match for four years ended in a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth.
Midfielder Ryan Fraser’s first-half goal and forward Callum Wilson’s late strike secured victory at the Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth dominated possession and deserved their 24th-minute lead as Scotland international Fraser latched on to Wilson’s low pass inside the penalty area and slotted past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.
Wilson won a penalty nine minutes later following a clumsy challenge by Cardiff defender Bruno Ecuele Manga.
However, the forward failed to double his team’s advantage as his weak shot effort was comfortably saved by Etheridge.
Neil Warnock’s Cardiff side showed attacking intent after the break and had a couple of chances to equalise.
But Wilson ended their hopes of a comeback by converting defender Simon Francis’ cross from close range in stoppage time.
Leicester land £13m Benkovic amids Maguire to Man Utd rumours9th August 2018
West Ham sign Arsenal forward Lucas Perez on three-year contract9th August 2018
Emulate Akpabio; resign now, Kwara APC tells Saraki— 11th August 2018
NAN The Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Dr Bukola Saraki to resign his appointment as the Senate President. The call was made in a statement by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa, on Saturday in Ilorin. He said Saraki should tow the path of honour…
Isiaka laments deplorable condition of township roads in Ogun— 11th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun state, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has lamented the deplorable condition of township roads, particularly at the border towns and blamed the current administration for focussing only roads that “suit their ego and corruptly enrich their pockets.” He accused the…
Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers— 11th August 2018
The Ekiti State Government has condemned the murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to ex-Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, charging police and other security agencies to fish out his killers and bring them to justice. In a statement issued on Saturday, by the Special Assistant…
APC, PDP trade blames over Bunmi Ojo’s murder— 11th August 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The All Progressive Congress (APC) and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, on Saturday, traded blames over the tragic murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to a former Deputy National Chairman APC, and former governor of the state, Segun Oni. While the Ekiti State Government condemned the…
Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch— 11th August 2018
Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A Lokoja High Court has granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Chief Solomon Dele Owoniyi from parading himself as the newly-appointed Obaro of Kabba or taking any steps and/or doing anything relating to the position of the Obaro of Kabba pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice filed…
I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model— 11th August 2018
Model cum actress, Damilola Aina, has got what it takes to be a super star. She is beautiful, fair complexioned, talented and quite comfortable financially, having graced the billboards of top telecommunication brands in Nigeria and beyond. Damilola Diamond, as close friends fondly call her, has hinted that she is single and okay with it…
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
Why I’m trekking from Lagos to Ibadan – Edward Akinlade, Chairman, Suru Group— 11th August 2018
Suru Group will donate the sum of N10 million to open a purse for that purpose. So as I walk from Lagos to Ibadan, we will do 10 miles per day for 10 days. Christy Anyanwu Real estate guru and Chairman of Suru Group, Mr. Edward Akinlade, is working frantically towards his plan to trek…
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government— 10th August 2018
George Okolo The elections since the return to civil rule in 1999 have produced four presidents, three from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one, the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). These leaders represent the two dominant alternative policy options and ideologies that govern our polity. Yet, none of these…
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
Paths to Happiness— 11th August 2018
Kate Halim If you are in a relationship and you want to make it work, it’s worth putting in some efforts and taking steps that you could take to make life smoother for your partner and, by extension, you. Happiness is not hard to accomplish when you are committed to making your relationship work. Making…
Mediating family businesses— 11th August 2018
Problems in family businesses can extend outside of the family. One of the largest problems family-owned businesses face is non-related employee retention. Valentino Buoro I recently chanced on an interesting article on mediating family businesses published on mediate.com. Though not a product of a Nigerian writer, the views expressed by the author, Stephen McDonough, are…
Real reason Daura was sacked— 11th August 2018
• His storm troopers scared the ‘hail’ out of my son Chika Abanobi “Daddy, daddy, come and see Jihadi John. He is in our room. He is in our parlour,” Junior said as he ran into our bedroom. Panting. Jihadi John inside our room? Inside our parlour? How come? Jihadi John? The one that we…
What single mothers should seek in potential companions— 11th August 2018
Even if you vow not to marry a single mother as a man, this doesn’t stop these women from dating and marrying better men who know their worth. Kate Halim I laugh when some people talk down on single mothers. Yet these same slimy individuals sneak into these women’s phones and inboxes to demand free…
Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists— 11th August 2018
Mike Awoyinfa Fellow Nigerians, permit me to celebrate today one of our own: the man recently “ordained” bishop and of whom Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly declares: “He is one of the few men I read every weekend when he writes at the back of Thisday. I read him because he is…
Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel— 10th August 2018
Like Achilles’ heel, Senate President Saraki may have become the weak point of a strong coalition of political forces that brought Buhari to power in 2015 Majeed Dahiru Achilles, a mythical Greek figure and a man of many battles most famous for his heroic exploits in the Trojan wars, as written in Homer’s Iliad, was…
Why you can’t succeed as an island— 10th August 2018
If you decide to do it alone, it may work for a while, but nature will take its toll at some point. We all need the contributions of others to succeed Ladi Ayodeji The famous English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entirely of itself; every man is a piece of the…
Debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics— 10th August 2018
Invasion of National Assembly on the orders of the director-general of the SSS was just a by-product of the debauchery currently ravaging Nigerian politics. Duro Onabule Nigeria politics is getting dirtier by the day, and instead of getting worried or even disgusted, everybody seems to be glorifying a deplorable situation. Politicians, the media, lawyers and,…
