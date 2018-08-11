Watford ease to Brighton victory as Fraser, Wilson help Bournemouth beat promoted Cardiff

NAN

Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford opened their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Argentina international opened the scoring with a stunning volley, showing great composure to sweetly convert from Jose Holebas’ corner in the 35th minute.

The 27-year-old Pereyra doubled the hosts’ advantage soon after the break, driving into the box before curling a neat finish into the far corner from a tight angle.

Watford had 19 shots and could have won by more against a Brighton side who failed to register an effort on target in a disappointing opening-day defeat.

READ ALSO Tottenham Hotspur begin season with entertaining win at Newcastle United

Elsewhere, promoted Cardiff City’s first Premier League match for four years ended in a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

Midfielder Ryan Fraser’s first-half goal and forward Callum Wilson’s late strike secured victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth dominated possession and deserved their 24th-minute lead as Scotland international Fraser latched on to Wilson’s low pass inside the penalty area and slotted past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Wilson won a penalty nine minutes later following a clumsy challenge by Cardiff defender Bruno Ecuele Manga.

However, the forward failed to double his team’s advantage as his weak shot effort was comfortably saved by Etheridge.

Neil Warnock’s Cardiff side showed attacking intent after the break and had a couple of chances to equalise.

But Wilson ended their hopes of a comeback by converting defender Simon Francis’ cross from close range in stoppage time.