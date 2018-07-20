– The Sun News
WATER

Water sector open to foreign investors – FG

— 20th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the country’s water sector was open to foreign investors with the potential of shoring up the country’s economy.

The government, through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, disclosed this recently when he led a delegation to the 2018 World Cities Summit, Singapore International Water Week and CleanEnviro Summit.

He further revealed that the Federal Government has secured spaces for capacity building especially for staff of the ministry on water-related issues through the Singaporean Cooperation Programme.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Kenechukwu Offie, Ibrahim hinted that Nigeria’s participation was geared towards proffering solutions to the lingering crisis in the sector which could lead to the increase of water supply and sanitation in order for the country to meet up with the Sustainable Development Goals number 6 (SDGs 6).

He reminded the participants of the government’s strategy to provide clean water through the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH).

In his response, the Singaporean Minister of water Resources and Environment, Mr. Masagos Zulkfilion, however, appealed to Nigeria to implement laws guiding investments not only in the water sector but agricultural and mining sectors for mutual benefits.

Zulkfilion thanked the government and also reechoed the importance of international relations and trade in spurring industrial growth, explaining that circular economy does not end at national borders due to the global nature of manufacturing supply chains.

