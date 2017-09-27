The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Water scarcity: Painful tales of Kabusa, Dogondaga residents
27th September 2017 - How crippled men control traffic in Abuja
27th September 2017 - Biafra: We’re wiser now –Umahi
27th September 2017 - Katsina not getting special favours –Masari
27th September 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Zambia banks on psychology for victory over Nigeria
27th September 2017 - CHAN 2018: Ghana favourites to replace Kenya
27th September 2017 - Obuah dangles N.2m, double-win bonus at Go Round FC
27th September 2017 - Rohr names Mikel, Moses, 21 others for Zambia tie
27th September 2017 - Side effects of mobile phones on teenagers
27th September 2017 - FG to leverage on e_governance platform – Shittu
Home / Abuja Metro / Water scarcity: Painful tales of Kabusa, Dogondaga residents

Water scarcity: Painful tales of Kabusa, Dogondaga residents

— 27th September 2017

By Okwe Obi

For residents of Kabusa and Dogondaga community in Lokogma, a suburb of the federal capital territory, (FCT) life has not been easy. And it is on account of acute water shortage .

Although they also complain of financial difficulty , most residents consider water scarcity facing them as their worst nightmare .

There are two roads that lead to Kabusa and Dogondaga. One passes through Efab estate while the other is passes through Sunnyvale estate. But one thing that joins the two settlements together is water scarcity.

Residents of the communities rely on Mai-ruwa, (people who sell water in trucks) to access water . For those who cannot afford it they walk miles to fetch water from a stream as early as 5am .

Talking about the stream, it is spirogyras-infected. It is undrinkable. It can only be managed for washing and bathing which somethings reacts by itching and causes skin rashes. Due to self-help, residents add a local medicine called akanwa to reduce the dirty. No matter the effectiveness of the medicine, the water still has odour.

Their situation is compounded when it rains; the stream gets dirty due to the water that flows from gutters, bathrooms and the muddy roads.

Their only option is often to wait by the side until the dirts settle and the stream looks clean.

No thanks also to the roads. They are muddy; which channels water to their only source of water.

The only factor that makes the village and villagers known is the presents of Sunnyvale and Efab estates respectively. Because they are surrounded by cashew orchard.

Even those who muster the financial strength to buy water bitterly complained that the tanks of the sellers are dirty.

Water problem is hitting these people hard at a time when cholera, according to Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), a humanitarian medical organization, has killed at least 48 persons in Borno State since the outbreak of the disease last month.

Daily sun investigations revealed that estate owners around the area do not allow the villagers to dare enter to get water. Their hopes lie on the stream.

Abdul Kaberu, a resident of Dogondaga, who have lived there for years said the situation is getting worst by the day due to the influx of people. “What we are going through is terrible. As you can see, we don’t have any source of water. Either we buy from truck pushers or we fetch from the stream. Okada riders have turned the stream to their own. They wash their bikes therein. Those who do not have toilets excrete therein.

Day in day out, the village is populated. People are trooping in in search of accommodation. We need the government to come to our aid.”he said.

Another resident, Maryam Audu said that their situation is worsen during the dry season, noting that they micro-manage water. “For now we are enjoying because at least we have sources, when we approach dry season that is when we feel the heat of water scarcity.” she said.

According to the Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply and Sanitation set up by the World Health Organization (WHO), water scarcity or lack of safe drinking water is one of the world’s leading problems affecting more than 1.1 billion people globally, meaning that one in every six people lacks access to safe drinking water.

Also the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) defines safe drinking water as “water with microbial, chemical and physical characteristics that meets WHO guidelines or national standards on drinking water quality.”

Hydrologists generally assess water scarcity by looking at a

population-to-water equation that treats 1,700 cubic meters per person as the national threshold for meeting water requirements for agricultural and industrial production, energy, and the environment.

Availability below the threshold of 1,000 cubic meters represents a state of “water scarcity”, while anything below 500 cubic meters represents a state of “absolute scarcity”.

Despite partnering with foreign organizations who dole out millions of Naira to support water problem, Nigerians are yet to feel the importance of such laudable alliance.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Biafra: We’re wiser now –Umahi

— 27th September 2017

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi, in this interview, spoke on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Operation Python Dance among other issues. Given what transpired in the North East, especially on how Boko Haram got radicalized and…

  • Katsina not getting special favours –Masari

    — 27th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said the state was not receiving special favours because President Muhammadu Buhari was from the state. According to him, unlike past administrations where indigenes of a particular state were above the law and reckless because the president was from their state, Buhari’s disposition does…

  • Side effects of mobile phones on teenagers

    — 27th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Is your teen insisting for a mobile phone for his birthday? Or are you considering of giving a mobile phone to your teen for security purposes? That’s a sound decision, but have you ever thought about the adverse effects of mobile phones on teenagers and young people? If no, then…

  • FG to leverage on e_governance platform – Shittu

    — 27th September 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye The Minister of Communications,  Adebayo Shittu  said plans are underway to expand the number of data centres in the country for a digital  presence. The platform, apart from consolidating existing government ICT infrastructure, also enables MDAs to exchange data in a seamless manner while allowing each other to remain independent and…

  • ‘Innovation, tech key to growing sustainable economy’

    — 27th September 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye At the just concluded 2017 edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit with the theme: ‘Transforming Nigeria’s Economy through Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship’,  experts through a communique agreed sailent points which include the fact that technology, innovation and entrepreneurship are key to a sustainable economy. The event was organised by Emerging Media,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share