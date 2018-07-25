Watchout to prevent SIM swap scams

In today’s mobile-centric world, using smartphones for Internet banking is standard practice for most people, but do customers know they could be at risk of SIM swap fraud, where scammers cancel and reactivate new SIM cards to hack into bank accounts? This is reportedly on the rise. What exactly is SIM swap? SIM swap is a type of phishing fraud that poses a serious threat to customer and bank security. The fraudster obtains an individual’s banking details through phishing techniques or by purchasing these from organised crime networks. READ ALSO: Ways to guard against cybercrime How does it work? As the name suggests, this scam aims to transfer your phone number onto a fresh SIM. The process is simple in itself but involves several steps. Here’s what to watch out for: According to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, the SIM splitter’s first step is to access your personal information. This can be achieved through bank statements, as well as increasingly through scouring social media profiles. The hacker then obtains a blank SIM card and rings your mobile phone operator. With your personal information in hand, they pass the security checks and report your phone stolen. At this point your SIM is blocked and the hacker activates the ‘new’ one.

While the victim is left with no service, the hacker is able to access all texts and calls, including the unique code that the bank sends to access their online system. The perpetrator has free rein over your account and can transfer your funds wherever they wish. Signs of SIM swap fraud It’s tough to detect SIM card fraud before it happens. Most victims discover they’ve been compromised when they try to place a call or text. Once the perpetrators deactivate a SIM, messages and calls won’t go through. But some banks and carriers have instituted protections that prevent SIM swap fraud before it happens. “There are multiple organisational and technical ways to combat SIM fraud from introducing user alerting and additional checks for SIM reissuing to sharing knowledge of SIM swap activity between banks and phone companies,” analysts said. Banks are aware of SIM splitting and have since taken steps to secure their infrastructure. But, as with most scams, it is possible to reduce the chance that you’ll become a victim. Safeguarding your information and device For the scam to be successful, hackers need access to personal information. According to the National Fraud and Cybercrime Reporting Centre, this is usually achieved through