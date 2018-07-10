Watch it, that generator may kill you!

In the same manner, a medical practitioner, Dr. Douglas Nkemdilim, emphasised that inhalation of carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous to health: “There are limited gases

“It must also be said that the same carbon monoxide is released during cigarette smoking, same for other gases. That is why it is often warned that cigarette smoking is dangerous to health.”

“Carbon monoxide is capable of choking people and denying them air. As a result of the paucity of air, the individual is denied oxygen, then death follows.

“Placement of generators must be made in an open place where the carbon monoxide can easily be diffused. It must not be in a place where the fumes are trapped.

Listen to him: “Every generator must be placed in a place from where its fumes cannot reach or be inhaled by anyone. The place must never be a confinement.

Ewuru, who works with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Lagos, warned that incidents of people dying from generator fumes would continue to recur unless people learn to place their generators in safe places away from their living areas.

“When inhaled in a large dose in a conscious state, it could cause long-time illness and general weakness of the lungs, and heart disease. It is the reason it is called noxious gas.”

Ewuru added that the poisonous fumes cause headache, dizziness, general body weakness, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion: “At night, while asleep, when the generator fumes infiltrate a poorly-ventilated house, the gas displaces oxygen and causes loss of consciousness, arrhythmia and seizures. Without intervention, death comes gradually.

“When carbon monoxide denies a human being oxygen, the body metabolism ceases. Once this happens, the individual dies.”

“It must be recalled that the food we eat gives us energy. We need energy for the body to carry out its functions. We are alive as long as the body is not deprived of the energy it needs to perform its functions.

“When this happens, every individual sleeping in that apartment will most likely die. This is because the carbon monoxide will displace the oxygen within the apartment and thus deny them of oxygenated blood. Subsequently, the affected persons are denied energy.

“If the air traffic in a confinement is minimal, this carbon monoxide easily displaces both the normal carbon dioxide and the available oxygen. This is simply because carbon monoxide is heavier than the two.

“The dominant fume that emanates from generators in use is called carbon monoxide,” he began. “This is produced following the combustion of air and fuel. It is by far heavier than the ordinary carbon dioxide everybody knows.

the human lungs can tolerate. One of them is carbon monoxide. It depletes the oxygen content within an environment. Its presence in the human lungs is extremely dangerous. It compels the lungs to fail and eventually pack up.”

Nkemdilim, who works with Anglican Archdiocesan Hospital, Nnewi, gave tips for saving victims of carbon monoxide inhalation.

He said: “The moment the incident happens and the victim is still

alive, the very first thing to do is to evacuate the individual to a place where he can breathe in oxygen.

“If he is not breathing, one should endeavour to supply him oxygen through the mouth. Just get a handkerchief, place it over his nose and breathe into his nose. By so doing, oxygen is forced into his lungs through the nose. When he gets to the hospital, he will be given oxygen from a cylinder to save his life.”

He noted that if the victim failed to survive, the very first sign that he suffered oxygen loss would be that the lips would be bluish in colour.

Both professionals further counselled that people should always keep their generators in safe places and desist from bringing them into their homes while in use.

“People keep their generators, especially the ones popularly called ‘I better pass my neighbour,’ inside their homes because they are afraid they might be stolen,” Nkemdilim said. “But it is strongly advised

that they should either chain them somewhere outside the house or construct a box where they can lock them.”

Similarly, Ewuru urged Nigerians to save themselves and their families from calamity by constructing a cage where they can place their power sets.

Ewuru gave tips on the right time to bring generators inside the living room if the owner must do so.

“A generator can be brought inside an apartment about 20 to 25 minutes after it has been turned off, especially during the hot season, when the temperature is high.

“But when the temperature is low, that is, during the cold or harmattan season, it is safe for one to bring in his generator inside the home 15 minutes after it has been turned off.

“When a generator is switched off, it no longer emits fumes. But the ones earlier generated are still being exhibited. That is why caution should be the word.

“At the same time, people should try to report to environmental authorities or the police anytime anyone places a generating set anywhere near their homes. It is extremely unsafe to allow generator fumes to waft into the home to be inhaled.

“As a matter of fact, there should be a public outcry against people endangering the lives of their neighbours with their generators. The consequences of this are enormous. Therefore, people must learn to speak out when their lives are endangered,” he said.