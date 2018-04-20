WASH Coordination Project opens learning platform on urban practice

The WASH Coordination Project (WCP) is launching Nigeria’s first learning platform on urban water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), a Community of Practice (CoP) to facilitate the knowledge exchange within the country’s WASH sector. To ensure the CoP for urban WASH in Nigeria is as informative and useful as possible, the WCP Team discussed its design with donors, government officials, development practitioners, utility management, civil society organisations’ representatives and other interested stakeholders across the country over the span of a year.

In August 2017, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, introduced the CoP at the National Council of Water Resources in Akure, Ondo State. In November 2017, in support of the CoP, the WASH Coordination Project made the CoP online learning platform publicly available.

The primary purpose of the website is to provide the framework for a self-sustaining, demand-driven and locally-appropriate platform to foster dialogue among WASH practitioners to accelerate reforms in the sector. The website serves as a resource centre for Nigerian urban WASH stakeholders by providing a platform for disseminating practical and relevant information on WASH development, tools and best practices.

The CoP is focused on triggering improvements in four critical domains of utility operations: commercial viability; governance and social accountability; citizens’ engagement; and urban sanitation and hygiene. The website, which can be found at this link: https://www.urbanwashcop.ng, includes a Research Centre with relevant WASH documents; a Practitioner’s Toolkit with a variety of tools for individuals involved in the provision of WASH services; and an Opportunities page with information on available jobs, tenders, as well as grants within the urban WASH sector in Nigeria, among other resources on urban WASH.

According to Timeyin Uwejamomere, the WCP Chief of Party, utilities that have successfully implemented reforms and, as a result, are closer to offering sustainable services partly attribute this achievement to peer-to-peer learning and knowledge development support.

Uwejamomere, therefore, hopes the CoP will serve as a learning platform for WASH practitioners to help Nigerian water utilities fast-track the implementation of needed reforms.

The WCP is a two-year project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nigeria. The project seeks to achieve the dual benefits of improved health and well-being for Nigerians through increased and more financially sustainable access to WASH services, and to build the confidence of the public in the government’s ability to deliver basic services in Bauchi and Kaduna states. The Development Innovations Group, a US-based firm with offices in Kaduna and Bauchi is the prime implementer of the WCP.

The WCP will support the maintenance of the website until the project ends on October 31, 2018, at which time a Nigerian entity will become responsible for maintaining the CoP.