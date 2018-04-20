The Sun News
Latest
20th April 2018 - WASH Coordination Project opens learning platform on urban practice
20th April 2018 - FG urges QSRBN to partner anti-graft agencies to curb infractions
20th April 2018 - Poor environment bane of Nigeria’s facility management subsector –Obodoeze
20th April 2018 - Why builders must adhere to specified templates 
20th April 2018 - The Offa robbery attacks
20th April 2018 - 2019: PDP, APC begin battle for North West
20th April 2018 - When Ekiti shut down for Fayemi
20th April 2018 - 2019: APC may consider change of name to win –Kwara Speaker
20th April 2018 - England, Nigeria friendly almost sold out
20th April 2018 - NFF targets N5.5bn annual sponsorship deals
Home / Business / WASH Coordination Project opens learning platform on urban practice
WASH

WASH Coordination Project opens learning platform on urban practice

— 20th April 2018

The WASH Coordination Project (WCP) is launching Nigeria’s first learning platform on urban water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), a Community of Practice (CoP) to facilitate the knowledge exchange within the country’s WASH sector. To ensure the CoP for urban WASH in Nigeria is as informative and useful as possible, the WCP Team discussed its design with donors, government officials, development practitioners, utility management, civil society organisations’ representatives and other interested stakeholders across the country over the span of a year. 

In August 2017, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, introduced the CoP at the National Council of Water Resources in Akure, Ondo State. In November 2017, in support of the CoP, the WASH Coordination Project made the CoP online learning platform publicly available. 

The primary purpose of the website is to provide the framework for a self-sustaining, demand-driven and locally-appropriate platform to foster dialogue among WASH practitioners to accelerate reforms in the sector. The website serves as a resource centre for Nigerian urban WASH stakeholders by providing a platform for disseminating practical and relevant information on WASH development, tools and best practices. 

The CoP is focused on triggering improvements in four critical domains of utility operations: commercial viability; governance and social accountability; citizens’ engagement; and urban sanitation and hygiene. The website, which can be found at this link: https://www.urbanwashcop.ng, includes a Research Centre with relevant WASH documents; a Practitioner’s Toolkit with a variety of tools for individuals involved in the provision of WASH services; and an Opportunities page with information on available jobs, tenders, as well as grants within the urban WASH sector in Nigeria, among other resources on urban WASH. 

According to Timeyin Uwejamomere, the WCP Chief of Party, utilities that have successfully implemented reforms and, as a result, are closer to offering sustainable services partly attribute this achievement to peer-to-peer learning and knowledge development support. 

Uwejamomere, therefore, hopes the CoP will serve as a learning platform for WASH practitioners to help Nigerian water utilities fast-track the implementation of needed reforms. 

The WCP is a two-year project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nigeria. The project seeks to achieve the dual benefits of improved health and well-being for Nigerians through increased and more financially sustainable access to WASH services, and to build the confidence of the public in the government’s ability to deliver basic services in Bauchi and Kaduna states. The Development Innovations Group, a US-based firm with offices in Kaduna and Bauchi is the prime implementer of the WCP.

 

The WCP will support the maintenance of the website until the project ends on October 31, 2018, at which time a Nigerian entity will become responsible for maintaining the CoP. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WASH

WASH Coordination Project opens learning platform on urban practice

— 20th April 2018

The WASH Coordination Project (WCP) is launching Nigeria’s first learning platform on urban water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), a Community of Practice (CoP) to facilitate the knowledge exchange within the country’s WASH sector. To ensure the CoP for urban WASH in Nigeria is as informative and useful as possible, the WCP Team discussed its design with donors, government officials, development practitioners, utility management, civil society organisations’ representatives and…

  • Fg

    FG urges QSRBN to partner anti-graft agencies to curb infractions

    — 20th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Federal Government has urged real estate professionals to explore services of anti-graft  agencies in the country to curtail cases of sharp practices in the industry. The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, during the 2018 annual assembly of registered quantity surveyors and induction of newly registered quantity surveyors and…

  • Nigeria

    Poor environment bane of Nigeria’s facility management subsector –Obodoeze

    — 20th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke Okechukwu Obodoeze is the Managing Director of Denora Ventures Limited. A graduate of Physical and Regional Planning from Enugu State University of Science & Technology, Obodoeze has been into Facility Management (FM) since he left school and has seen the sector through the recession era. Obodoeze believes that the Federal Government does not…

  • builders

    Why builders must adhere to specified templates 

    — 20th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke Several factors have been listed as major causes of housing collapse including the inability of developers to abide by the template drafted prior to the commencement of the project construction. It is on record that most developers add more storeys when in the middle of the construction they found their pockets still heavy….

  • PDP

    2019: PDP, APC begin battle for North West

    — 20th April 2018

    Ismail Omipidan It was time for the Muslim Magrib prayer. Depending on the weather, this particular prayer is said between 6.30 pm and 7pm. On this day in 2011, it was around 6.30pm when the call to prayer was made. But about a hundred or more persons were still on the queue waiting to cast…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share