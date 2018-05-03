The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - Warri Port: Prevail on IMO to remove black spot label, DACCIMA boss
3rd May 2018 - Meghan Markle’s brother calls for royal wedding cancellation
3rd May 2018 - College warns students against indolence, over-stay
3rd May 2018 - ‘It’s easier to die,’ China’s Liu Xia cries from house arrest
3rd May 2018 - BREAKING: Dino Melaye sent to prison
3rd May 2018 - Heavy rains kill 183 in Rwanda in 4 months
3rd May 2018 - AfDB trains 733 Nigerians on agro technology
3rd May 2018 - Kogi ADP inaugurates ICT, agric training centre
3rd May 2018 - EU economic health at risk as US trade war looms
3rd May 2018 - African airlines passenger traffic rose by 11.2 per cent in March — IATA
Home / National / Warri Port: Prevail on IMO to remove black spot label, DACCIMA boss
WARRI PORT

Warri Port: Prevail on IMO to remove black spot label, DACCIMA boss

— 3rd May 2018

NAN

A maritime operator, Mr Simon Asite, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to prevail on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to remove the black spot label placed on Warri Port.

Asite, also the President, Delta Association of Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (DACCIMA), made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri, Delta.

He said that the Warri port was labeled a `black spot’, which means it was unsafe for business during the heat of the unrest in the oil-rich city many years ago.

The maritime operator said that removal of the label would help to convince the global maritime operators that peace had indeed returned to the city.

According to him, it will also have a multiplier effect on maritime activities when the Warri/Escravos Bar is eventually dredged.

“Dredging the Warri/Escravos bar is one thing, but there is also a need to correct the erroneous impression that Warri Port is not safe for business.

“The black spot label placed by the IMO has prevented Baco Liners (vessels that carry containers) from sailing into the port.

“It is my appeal to the Federal Government to prevail on the IMO to remove this label.

“When that is done, the entire global maritime industry will now see that Warri is peaceful and free for maritime activities,’’ Asite said.

The DACCIMA chief alleged that the rumours of insecurity in Warri were a negative ploy by some persons to malign the oil-rich city.

He alleged that some persons benefitted from both the Federal Government and oil companies operating in the city by the negative information.

“The Federal Government should ignore the negative rumours that Warri has security challenges.

“Some people are benefiting from the wrong information, they are reaping so much from the Federal Government and oil companies.

“For instance, the petroleum depots in Warri, Sapele, Oghara and Koko will not function if there are security challenges, yet they are functioning.

“Furthermore, it is the same route that the oil and gas cargoes take to discharge their products,’’ he said.

Asite commended the Federal Government for approving contract for dredging of the Warri/Escravos channels, saying that it would help to revive the moribund Delta Ports, and consequently boost employment.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WARRI PORT

Warri Port: Prevail on IMO to remove black spot label, DACCIMA boss

— 3rd May 2018

NAN A maritime operator, Mr Simon Asite, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to prevail on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to remove the black spot label placed on Warri Port. Asite, also the President, Delta Association of Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (DACCIMA), made the appeal in an interview with the News…

  • MARKLE WEDDING CANCELLATION

    Meghan Markle’s brother calls for royal wedding cancellation

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has stirred a major controversy ahead of the May 19 royal wedding with Britain’s Prince Harry, demanding that it be canceled. The elder sibling shared a handwritten letter to the media, on Wednesday, warning the 33-year-old royal that it’s “not too late” to stop the wedding. “As…

  • COLLEGE STUDENTS

    College warns students against indolence, over-stay

    — 3rd May 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The College of Education Nsukka, an affiliate of the Chukwuemeka Odumuegwu Ojukwu University, have cautioned her newly-admitted students against indolence and engaging in acts capable of derailing their pursuit of teacher education programme in the institution. This was also as they were reminded that their graduation at the record time of three…

  • MELAYE PRISON

    BREAKING: Dino Melaye sent to prison

    — 3rd May 2018

    The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been remanded in prison till June 11, 2018. Sen. Melaye was ordered to be remanded in prison by a Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State. This followed his arraignment on charges of gun running by the police, in Lokoja, the Kogi…

  • AFDB TRAINS NIGERIANS

    AfDB trains 733 Nigerians on agro technology

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN The African Development Bank (AfDB)  says it trained no fewer than 733 people in Nigeria on increased use of technology in agriculture in the country. The bank revealed this in its 2017 Annual Development Effectiveness Review  report on Thursday in Abidjan. It said that the training was part of the Feed Africa project (2016-2025)…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share