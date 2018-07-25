Warri NURTW, bank donate buses to members

– The Sun News
Ben Dunno, Warri

Six  commercial bus drivers, who are committed members of the Warri branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have been handed six brand new mini commercial buses courtesy of a welfare package program between the Union and Green Acres Micro finance Bank.

Speaking at the occasion held, in Warri, on Monday, Chairman of the Warri branch of NURTW, Elder Pullen Itepu (JP), thanked the management of Green Acres Micro Finance Bank for keying into the vision of the Union bringing a new lease of life to its members.

He said the programme was designed to improve the standards of living of NURTW members and that it would be a continuous exercise to be held every six months so as to ensure that all committed members of the Union benefited from the scheme.

He enjoined the beneficiaries of the first phase to live up to the bidding by ensuring they do not default in paying what they are due to pay at the right time towards offsetting the bank payments for  the buses in order to encourage the bank meet up with its own side of the bargain to other members.

According to Itepu, “When we came into office 90 days ago, we saw the need to put in place a programme that could add some value to the lives of our members and equally impact the society generally.

“We contracted Greenacres Micro Finance Bank to be our partner in this program. They agreed with us and that is what has seen to the emergence of NURTW Cooperative society.

“While congratulating the first set of beneficiaries and hoping the vehicles would turn their lives around, let me at this point, use this opportunity to invite every member of the public who wish to join the cooperative to do so, in order to enjoy these benefits as membership is not restricted to only members of the Union alone”

Commissioning the buses, chairman of Green Acres Micro Finance Bank, Dr. Macarthy Jeboh, disclosed that the bank decided go into partnership with the Union based on its disposition to contributing to the growth of Warri business environment.

He noted that by helping individuals to be self-dependent by setting up small businesses and trades that would serve as a source of income generation on daily basis, it means the establishment was also helping to build a sustainable economy within that locality.

Jeboh explained that the bank gesture was borne out of its desire to promote a viable independent economy where individuals especially men who were the bread winners of their various homes would be self sustenance to meet their primary obligations to their immediate family.

While applauding the executive of the Warri branch of the Union for its visionary leadership in designing such a laudable welfare programme for its members, he stated that it was based on the credibility of those at the helms of affairs that made the bank keyed into the programme.

“We want to appreciate the Executive of the NURTW in Warri area for initiating this welfare program for its members. We accepted tge offer based on the credibility of this new Exco members and we want to urged beneficiaries to keep to the terms of agreement in terms of payment”, Jeboh stated.

 

