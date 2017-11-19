Warri Area Command reads Riot Acts to Vigilante Corps

The Sun News
From: Ben Dunno, Warri

The Warri Area Commander of the Nigerian Police, ACP Muhammad Shaba, has warned members of the vigilante groups under its command to adhere strictly to the code of ethnics and rules of engagement establishing it so as to enhance professionalism in its conduct with residents of their coverage areas.

Handling down the warning in a speech delivered during the inauguration ceremony of the Enerhen Division Vigilante group held last weekend, the Commander who noted the importance the state Police Commissioner, CP Ibrahim Zanna, attached to the establishment of vigilantes in all divisions, said its success depends on the ability of members to keep to its rules.

While acknowledging the fact that the essence of its establishment was to synergize with the police in combating crimes within its locality, ACP Shaba, pointed out that at no circumstance should members of the vigilantes act without the supervision of the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) who ensures total compliance to the rules of engagement in dealing with the civil populace.

According to the Area Commander, who was represented at the occasion by his Second-In-Command (2IC), CSP Anthony Eton, “Vigilante groups are part of the community policing project which is predicated on mutual trust. You are expected to be the eyes and ears of your respective areas of operations and must live above board”.

” I would like to advice that as members of this elite vigilante corps you are not allowed to operate as a parallel police force in Enerhen. You are to work and collaborate with the police in Enerhen Division in ensuring that people residing or doing business in Enerhen division are safe and their property protected”.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Delta state Vigilante groups, who incidentally resides in Enerhen community, Mr. Edewor Larry Ejirobe, who expressed delight in seeing the dream of establishing a vigilante group come to fruition in the area, commended the efforts and commitment of the newly posted Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Emmanuel Yakubu, in making it possible to achieve the feat.

While assuring that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in seeing to it that members of the vigilante are not only disciplined but live above board in their dealings, Mr. Ejirobe, noted that there are internal disciplinary measures being put in place to check the excesses of all vigilante members across the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the President General of Enerhen Community, Chief Jackson Dafiakpor, commended the contributions of the DPO Enerhen division and other stakeholders who have joined hands together in making it possible for the people of Enerhen and its environs to experience such a remarkable policy of community policing especially during this ’ember’ month when crime was usually at it’s peak.

He urged the members of the group to be guided by their rules of engagement and ensure strict compliance to laws and issues relating to civil society in discharging their duties while also appealing to the residents to be more understanding and cooperate with the members of the vigilantes in carrying out crime fighting responsibilities in the area.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Enerhen Division, CSP Emmanuel Yakubu, in his remark, admonished members of the newly inaugurated vigilante group to be discipline, focus and committed to the duty they have voluntarily decided to be part of, adding that in as such as he wound cooperate with them, he would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any member under his division.

 

