– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices
29th August 2018 - Delta’ll benefit from my presence in APC – Uduaghan
29th August 2018 - UDUTH inaugurates Anti-Corruption Officials
29th August 2018 - PDP Primaries: Dankwambo will not defect – campaign org.
29th August 2018 - APC primaries: We’ll comply with INEC electoral guidelines –  Oshiomhole
29th August 2018 - Pastors’ misconception of Gen. 2:24 and Matt. 19: 4 – 6
29th August 2018 - Destiny and prayer (4)
29th August 2018 - PIGB: FDI suffers setback as Buhari rejects bill
29th August 2018 - HIV/AIDS: UNICEF partners Nasarawa Govt on preventing transmission
29th August 2018 - U.S. stops all funding for Palestine refugees agency – UN
Home / National / Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices
warning strike

Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices

— 29th August 2018

NAN

The Osun Government workers, on Wednesday, stayed away from the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Labour Unions to embark on a three-day warning strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the offices at the state secretariat were under lock and key, as no worker was seen on the premises, except the security personnel.

The same scenario played out at the Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government Secretariats, both in Osogbo.

NAN recalls that the strike followed a notice issued on Tuesday by the state Joint Labour Unions, comprising the Joint Negotiating Council, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

The statement directed all civil servants in the state to embark on a three-day warning strike to demand the payment of their salary arrears and other entitlements.

READ ALSO UDUTH inaugurates Anti-Corruption Officials

The unions in the statement, are asking the state government the payment of 34 months’ salary arrears of 50 per cent for officers on Grade Level 08 and above, equaling 17 months full salary.

“Payment of 34 months pension arrears of retired workers in the state, remittance of 34 months contributory pension arrears, and payment of outstanding gratuity to all pensioners”.

Also, the workers are demanding payment of the 2016 leave allowances across board to officers of the state government.

In his reaction, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the Osun Commissioner of Information and Strategy, said a meeting was being arranged with the workers to resolve the issues raised.

“We always find a way of resolving whatever differences that we have with the workers in the state and I assure you that this is not going to be an exception.

“The issues raised are issues that are always being addressed since, even without anybody asking for it, I am sure we are going to find a way of resolving the issues,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

warning strike

Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices

— 29th August 2018

NAN The Osun Government workers, on Wednesday, stayed away from the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Labour Unions to embark on a three-day warning strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the offices at the state secretariat were under lock and key, as no worker…

  • UDUAGHAN

    Delta’ll benefit from my presence in APC – Uduaghan

    — 29th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A former Delta State governor on the platform of the all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said his state will benefit from his presence in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Uduaghan, who would not like to be addressed as a decampee, said to State House Correspondents on…

  • UDUTH

    UDUTH inaugurates Anti-Corruption Officials

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, on Wednesday inaugurated new officials of its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU). Inaugurating the officials, UDUTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Anas Sabir, charged they work as a team in tackling issues of corruption and transparency at the hospital. Sabir tasked them to ensure that transparency and…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    APC primaries: We’ll comply with INEC electoral guidelines –  Oshiomhole

    — 29th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has assured that the party will follow Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines and ensure fairness and just to all in the forthcoming primaries. He stated that the APC would comply with the INEC guidelines because the guidelines are derived from…

  • PIGB

    PIGB: FDI suffers setback as Buhari rejects bill

    — 29th August 2018

    Buhari’s refusal to sign PIGB into law will be regarded as a big set-back for the reform of the oil industry after years of campaigns and controversies. … FG denies planned sale of NLNG Adewale Sanyaolu with agency reports The Federal Government’s efforts to open up the oil sector for increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share