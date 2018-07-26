– The Sun News
'War will destroy everything you own', Iranian general warns Trump

26th July 2018

NAN

Iran’s Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani warned U.S. President Donald Trump against war on Thursday, saying it would “destroy all that you possess”, the website of Iran’s Arabic language Al Alam TV reported.

“You know that this war will destroy all that you possess. You will start this war but we will be the ones to impose its end.

“Therefore you have to be careful about insulting the Iranian people and the president of our Republic,” Soleimani said in a speech, as reported by Al Alam in Arabic.

“You know our power in the region and our capabilities in asymmetric war. We will act and we will work,” he said.

READ ALSO Expect mother of all wars if . . ., Iran leader warns Trump

Earlier, the chief of Iran’s elite military Quds force warned Trump not to take military action against Iran, saying if Washington started a war, Tehran would be the one to end it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“We are near you, where you can’t even imagine … Come.

“We are ready. If you begin the war, we will end the war,” Qassem Soleimani said in a speech in the central city of Hamedan, Tasnim reported.

NAN reports that on Monday, Trump warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

Trump tweeted about the dangers to Iran of making hostile threats after Rouhani said Sunday “American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Trump responded with a tweet that warned: “NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER
CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.

Rouhani had warned Trump Sunday to stop “playing with the lion’s tail” and threatening Iran, “or else you will regret it.”

