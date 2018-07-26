‘War will destroy everything you own’, Iranian general warns Trump— 26th July 2018
NAN
Iran’s Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani warned U.S. President Donald Trump against war on Thursday, saying it would “destroy all that you possess”, the website of Iran’s Arabic language Al Alam TV reported.
“You know that this war will destroy all that you possess. You will start this war but we will be the ones to impose its end.
“Therefore you have to be careful about insulting the Iranian people and the president of our Republic,” Soleimani said in a speech, as reported by Al Alam in Arabic.
“You know our power in the region and our capabilities in asymmetric war. We will act and we will work,” he said.
READ ALSO Expect mother of all wars if . . ., Iran leader warns Trump
Earlier, the chief of Iran’s elite military Quds force warned Trump not to take military action against Iran, saying if Washington started a war, Tehran would be the one to end it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
“We are near you, where you can’t even imagine … Come.
“We are ready. If you begin the war, we will end the war,” Qassem Soleimani said in a speech in the central city of Hamedan, Tasnim reported.
NAN reports that on Monday, Trump warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.
Trump tweeted about the dangers to Iran of making hostile threats after Rouhani said Sunday “American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”
Trump responded with a tweet that warned: “NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER
CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”
Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.
Rouhani had warned Trump Sunday to stop “playing with the lion’s tail” and threatening Iran, “or else you will regret it.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Where politics disunites, football unites18th July 2018
-
US lawmakers call Trump ‘weak’ in talks17th July 2018
Latest
Bauchi South bye-election: Gumau emerges APC candidate— 26th July 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi Lawal Yahaya Gumau, the member representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the August 11, 2018, Bauchi South Senatorial district bye-election. Gumau emerged as the party’s candidate after the primaries conducted by the party, on Wednesday night, at the Multi-purpose Indoor…
-
Ajimobi assures sustained conducive environment for corps members— 26th July 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has promised that his administration would continue to ensure a conducive and secured environment for all corps members participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme serving in the state. He made the promise, on Thursday, at the swearing-in ceremony for the 2018 Batch ‘B’…
-
Why I joined other senators to meet Buhari – Shehu Sani— 26th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Sen. Shehu Sani has explained that his presence at the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus with President Muhammmadu Buhari, on Wednesday night, did not mean his grievances had been met. Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, spoke to State House Correspondents after the…
-
EU, UNICEF flag-off maternal, child week in Kebbi— 26th July 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi , Paul Orude Bauchi Kebbi State Government, in collaboration with European Union(EU), United Nations Child’s Fund (UNICEF) and other international donors have flagged- off Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week and also commissioned a Dalijan Primary Healthcare Center, Kebbi State. The ceremony which took place yesterday at the Dalijan village, Gwandu Local Government…
-
Brother kills sister in Enugu over N50— 26th July 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu Tragedy struck the Emene suburb of Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State as a brother reportedly murdered 28-year-old sister over N50 misplacement. It was gathered that the deceased Ukamaka Emmanuel who hails from Effiom Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had lived with the alleged brother suspect Paul Okenyi harmoniously for…
-
Entertainment
Films marking Mandela’s 100th posthumous birthday premieres at Durban Film Festival— 26th July 2018
NAN Three films, with fascinating insights into the life and times of late South Africa’s former President Nelson Mandela, would premiere at the 39th Durban International Film Festival(DIFF). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that July 18 marked the 100th posthumous birthday of the late revolutionary leader who passed on in December 2015. According…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Efut: Calabar kingdom without king— 24th July 2018
Following the demise of the former monarch, Muri Effiong Okokon Mbukpa was proclaimed as the new Muri of the Efut Kingdom of Calabar South Judex Okoro, Calabar The people of old Calabar comprising mostly the Efiks, Quas and the Efuts traditional kingdoms are highly noted for their traditional kinships and respect for the stool as…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
Three months after cultists’ attacks in Bayelsa no justice yet for teenage victim— 26th July 2018
For three months, the Bayelsa State Police Command has not been able to bring to book the cultists that attacked Lillian. Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Three months after she was attacked by some female cultists at Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, 16-year-old Lillian Friday is yet to get justice. For three months,…
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Nigeria’s elusive Press Freedom— 26th July 2018
Nigeria has never had much luck with Press Freedom because for some strange reasons we did not have the Thomas Jeffersons. The few Jefferson wannabe’s we had, didn’t reason like Jefferson. Lewis Obi Thomas Jefferson, the profound thinker behind the US Constitution which the Nigerian Constitution strains to ape, wrote from Paris to Edward Carrington, whom Jefferson sent…
Columnists
-
Acute pancreatitis— 26th July 2018
Acute pancreatitis is the sudden inflammation of the pancreas… [which] occurs when there is abnormal activation of the digestive enzymes within the pancreas. Emmanuel Enabuele I was presiding in a seminar on fake drugs organised by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria. One of the presenters is the head of a psychiatric hospital. I had…
-
Conquer your depression!— 26th July 2018
Ifeoma Chukwuma Depression can simply be defined as a feeling of sadness and futility, in varying degrees. There are many life events – marital problems, the loss of a job, the death of a loved one, traumas that are bound to depress anyone. In some people, these events may result in temporal sadness and down-heartedness whereas…
-
Politricks of use and destroy— 26th July 2018
It involves the use of “weapons of mass destruction.” Anything goes, couched in hi-tech politricks, intrigues and manipulations. Its motto is “Use & Destroy.” Femi Adeoti They started this unkind chess game in 2015 or thereabouts. That was in the acrimonious buildup to the fiercely fought general election. And since then there has been no…
-
As politicians fight for survival— 26th July 2018
When such change of parties and coalitions happened in 2014, Gbajabiamila and his political allies defended it on the ground that the ruling party at the time was factionalised… Alvan Ewuzie Political history tends to always repeat itself. I am tempted to be drawn to the conclusion in the foregoing in deference to recent political…
-
Chika Balogun: Buhari’s game changer in tourism education— 26th July 2018
It was under Chika Balogun’s watch that NIHOTOUR got its first legal life wire with a bill already passed by the Eighth National Assembly and before President Buhari for his assent. Frank Meke Getting tourism education right has always been a major challenge in the quest to get Nigeria blossom in global tourism business. Indeed, home…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation— 26th July 2018
Only one who cares nothing for his/her nation will work tireless to destroy it like many of our leaders and even the rest of us do. Newton Jibunoh The saying that one cannot have one’s cake and eat it may be lost on our dear nation, Nigeria. Here we eat the nation’s cake and still…
-
History on the rebound— 26th July 2018
He said he would not lose sleep over the defections and division in his party. He said his party was not perturbed. In proper situations, Oshiomhole ought to be sober. Amanze Obi We are back to where we started. This time four years ago, we reaped mass defections from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party…
-
Destiny and prayer (1)— 25th July 2018
Prayer is man’s means of communicating with the infinite mind (God) within. Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross propensity. Nathan Uzorma Protus “We were like people caged for a long time. From our great grand fathers none has…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit— 25th July 2018
Pastors, prophets and other Christians, who do not want to commit sin and jeopardize their hereafter, should preach against polygamy for social, economic and health reasons. Sina Adedipe It is now 15 years (since 2003) that I have been writing in the Daily Sun that Almighty God is not against polygamy. And I have been…
-
Jackboot democracy— 25th July 2018
Mike Ozekhome INTRODUCTION Jackboots were type of very large, strong cavalry boots (1680s) and later won by German military and paramilitary units during the Nazi period. Synonyms of Jackboot are combat boot, chukka boot, desert boot, buskin, army boot, iron fist, big stick, tight grasp, strong hand, tight rein, hard line, heavy hand, iron rule,…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply