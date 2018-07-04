War in Ebonyi artisans’ market, 15 shops, 10 vehicles torched

In fact, there was pandemonium on that fateful day. In the heat of the unease, members of the union and other traders in the artisans’ market ran helterskelter to escape harm. The protesters set up bonfires, and allegedly destroyed properties and wares belonging to some of the artisans, traders, and their customers who were trapped in the ensuing melee. While the snarl lasted, human and vehicular movements at the market’s axis of the popular Ogoja Road were paralysed. Save for the timely intervention of a team of policemen drafted to the scene, the uproar might have degenerated into a distasteful situation. Displeased Umoke from mechanics’ bloc alleged that the disaffection among the artisans was as a result of clannish politics introduced into the association. “But we disagreed and reminded them that this is an association that has national outlook; that anybody from anywhere in this

country can be the chairman. “When the disagreement was about snowballing into a crisis, the state government intervened to forestall break down of law and order. They set up a caretaker committee headed by a welder, Mr Chidiebere Uzor, pending when an election would be conducted,” he said.

But the choice of Uzor, a co-contestant for the position of chairman, reportedly did not go down well with some artisans, as according to them, if government must set up a caretaker committee, it should have chosen a neutral member of the association. A mechanic, Mr Friday Nwubia, from Izzi clan narrated thus: “Government told the interested contestants to come and pick forms. I learnt that the position of chairman was pegged at N100,000 while other positions ranged from N20,000 to N80,000. “Thereafter, they fixed election date three times but it was never held and we were not given the reason why it was so. So, the following day we heard that government has appointed one of the chairmanship contestants as caretaker chairman. Most artisans here are not happy about it. We are not against anybody. All we want is a free and fair election,” he said.