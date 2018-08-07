He stated that such lifestyles always created a lasting adverse impact in the minds of the youth. It would prompt them to view life from the prism of achieving great heights overnight by desperate means.

Odunsi said it was one of the ways he could directly interact with the members of the community, especially the younger generation who would take over the mantle of leadership

in the near future. He said he could not fold his arms and watch while what his forefathers fought for and promoted was disintegrating: “Most times, if you don’t get close to people, you will not know how useful you both can be to one another. Whenever l talk to my people, they always listen to me because they also know that l don’t support evil and l cannot lead them astray.”

Also at the event, the executive producer of Nimbe Moviea, Mr. Seun Dania, said his movies were principally written to address drug abuse in the society. He explained that they were scripted to reveal the entry points and tricks used by influencers to lure innocent people into thye practise.

Dania maintained that Nigeria’s population should be a productive and active one, which, he said, could not be achieved when youths indulge in drugs and suffer from different mental health challenges.

“Our culture is about communal living. Nigerians are known for being our brother’s keeper but it is no longer so these days. Most of these vices today are alien to us. That is why we need to send them packing and back to where they were imported from.

“The Oba-elect always has a passion for anything that will benefit the youth. We were able to partner with him, having recognised that these drug addicts also need love and compassion. Many of them went into drugs out of loneliness and depression, and they certainly need help to get out of it,” he said.

The pastor of Transformation World Community Church, Gbemi King, admonished the participants to shun drug abuse and all forms of violence. He said nobody was created by God to become a nuisance to the society. The cleric assured them that God was still interested in every soul, irrespective of the depth their sin.

While praying for the participants, he said God could soften any heart for His positive use, no matter how hardened that heart might be.

There was a free health screening, as well as distribution of clothes and other gifts to those that participated in the programme.