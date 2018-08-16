This is a war of brains and protoplasm

Nigerian public commentators are usually obsessed with the leadership question. A related matter, therefore, is the issue of leadership recruitment. However, as is often, we fail to pay attention to the finer details, the small prints in the mix.

Now, there are key differences between the American constitution and her badly made-in-Nigeria clone. Not having understood these differences may account for what keeps us back from developing as a people and as a nation. Just one example will serve our purpose.

The American constitution was written under the assumption that it reflects human nature. For instance, the historian Christopher Collier writes, “The American government is made to work when it is [also] in the hands of fools, knaves and ignoramuses, as it often has been.”

Taken broadly, this means that godo-godos, ignoramuses and the like get to be leaders, elected or otherwise, every now and then. But the fact of electing knaves and the likes into public office will shock many a Nigerian. This is because we have been poorly socialised to believe that leaders are a special breed. This, history tells, is a myth. Fact is that all kinds get elected into high office.

Related to this Nigerian denial of history is a follow-up assumption, the supposition that leadership recruitment processes winnow out junky and unworthy persons. Thus, if a man is elected at all, he then must be fit to be king. And to add more fiction to reality, most Nigerians “innocently” purchase the myth that, in being a leader, men are transfigured into being supra-rational beings.

This explains in part the foolishness of Nigerians calling on their presidents as fathers. Meanwhile, being a Nigerian president is just another job. And it is easily the most lavishly remunerated job in the world market, private jets and all. And, point is, any man who draws salaries is as common as can be.

All this is just to tell that a leader is not by definition an uncommon or heroic persona. A leader is actually a salary-earning commoner, like you and me. Of course, there are great men and super brains in leadership. And one can easily think of Lee of Singapore. However, the point remains that a host of them are knaves, godogodos and worse things, as history tells.

Immediately this is understood, then the events of the recent political “transfer season” may be made clear. Let us begin with the defection of Godswill Akpabio, a senator from Akwa Ibom.

What is interesting is that many who wrote about Akpabio’s defection were surprised, as if they expected anything better from him.

If you asked, they say that he was some relatively okay governor at his last station as a helmsman of Akwa Ibom State. However, the point these analysts miss is that state leadership is a team play, a concert. And knaves have been known to be about it, some well. For example, we have a guy, Ronald Reagan. As an American president, Reagan asked “which country is Latin America?” Reagan just did not know that Latin America, which was next door, was a region, not a country. Yet Reagan he did some well for Americans.

The point is that it is when the man is separated from his team that you get to know the man as he is. That is, whether such a one is a hero or a baboon, will be clear before too long.