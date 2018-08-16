This is a war of brains and protoplasm— 16th August 2018
Could it be that the defecting former governor and current APC chairman both fit this “mass of protoplasm” bill?
Jimanze Ego-Alowes
Nigerian public commentators are usually obsessed with the leadership question. A related matter, therefore, is the issue of leadership recruitment. However, as is often, we fail to pay attention to the finer details, the small prints in the mix.
Now, there are key differences between the American constitution and her badly made-in-Nigeria clone. Not having understood these differences may account for what keeps us back from developing as a people and as a nation. Just one example will serve our purpose.
READ ALSO: Boost for auto policy as TATA unveils 200th made-in-Nigeria truck
The American constitution was written under the assumption that it reflects human nature. For instance, the historian Christopher Collier writes, “The American government is made to work when it is [also] in the hands of fools, knaves and ignoramuses, as it often has been.”
Taken broadly, this means that godo-godos, ignoramuses and the like get to be leaders, elected or otherwise, every now and then. But the fact of electing knaves and the likes into public office will shock many a Nigerian. This is because we have been poorly socialised to believe that leaders are a special breed. This, history tells, is a myth. Fact is that all kinds get elected into high office.
Related to this Nigerian denial of history is a follow-up assumption, the supposition that leadership recruitment processes winnow out junky and unworthy persons. Thus, if a man is elected at all, he then must be fit to be king. And to add more fiction to reality, most Nigerians “innocently” purchase the myth that, in being a leader, men are transfigured into being supra-rational beings.
This explains in part the foolishness of Nigerians calling on their presidents as fathers. Meanwhile, being a Nigerian president is just another job. And it is easily the most lavishly remunerated job in the world market, private jets and all. And, point is, any man who draws salaries is as common as can be.
All this is just to tell that a leader is not by definition an uncommon or heroic persona. A leader is actually a salary-earning commoner, like you and me. Of course, there are great men and super brains in leadership. And one can easily think of Lee of Singapore. However, the point remains that a host of them are knaves, godogodos and worse things, as history tells.
Immediately this is understood, then the events of the recent political “transfer season” may be made clear. Let us begin with the defection of Godswill Akpabio, a senator from Akwa Ibom.
What is interesting is that many who wrote about Akpabio’s defection were surprised, as if they expected anything better from him.
If you asked, they say that he was some relatively okay governor at his last station as a helmsman of Akwa Ibom State. However, the point these analysts miss is that state leadership is a team play, a concert. And knaves have been known to be about it, some well. For example, we have a guy, Ronald Reagan. As an American president, Reagan asked “which country is Latin America?” Reagan just did not know that Latin America, which was next door, was a region, not a country. Yet Reagan he did some well for Americans.
The point is that it is when the man is separated from his team that you get to know the man as he is. That is, whether such a one is a hero or a baboon, will be clear before too long.
Having said this, to understand Akpabio in an uncommon light, we first may have to visit a common affliction of Nigerian leaders. Almost one and all, they mistake their luck as genius. And nobody typifies this deceitful passing off of luck as genius more than Akpabio. Perhaps added to the luck as genius “delusionists” must be a good swathe of APC leadership.
The first sign of their ailment is that they take their addiction to their love of microphones and bogus oratory as signs of wisdom. However, the least dedicated attention to their rants will reveal that, while they can talk, there are no signs they can think deep, without contradicting their every premise or axiom.
We give this example. When Adams Oshiomhole, the APC chairman, was pushing for Akpabio’s defection, he charged that the last 16 years were years of locusts under the PDP. If he is correct, then he has poured cow urine into his banga soup. The fact is, the same Akpabio he is about to declare a hero served as commissioner in the first eight of the said 16 years. And the last eight, the same Akpabio served as governor. That is, in every single day of the 16 years of locust, Akpabio was a key and finally commanding presence. So, Akpabio is in logic the very locust Oshiomhole is about. It is he that the diseased worm is in our national heart of goodness as we say in France.
Meanwhile, Akpabio himself is claiming that he is quitting PDP for APC because the “ways and means” of PDP are gone junk. And even before the echo of his words would have faded away, he has run into stonewalls. In a report that has gone viral, APC leaders are calling for his head, politically. They charge:
“We cannot be led by a man [Akpabio] who was brutal … We have not forgotten his brutality … He can never lead us. We will resist it.”
READ ALSO: Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki
Yet, another party elder affirms: “[Akpabio] cannot be our leader. He will be contradicting himself because he cannot reject a skewed reward system, which favours newcomers in his former party, yet wants to be rewarded in the APC through similar skewed arrangement.” (https://punchng. com/well-reject-akpabio-as-aibom-apc- leader)
What is discernible is that both Akpabio and Oshiomhole are so in love with the sound of their voices that their words are running wild and ahead of their articulations, if any. In other words, it may be said that they are, each, bundles of self-contradictions.
But to think that these self-contradictory or illogical men have come to the top end of power is to understand that history can sometimes throw up illogical men or “lucky dunces” into power. Literally, this is a proof of the American historical observation that all kinds of low grade men happen to high office.
And matters get worse when these self-contradictory and illogical men are on their own. Just as we have seen the two in issue, it is now clear they are men of common straw. Neither Akpabio nor Oshiomhole is worth his weight in clear thinking, or the reputation they bear.
In all, it is Akpabio’s tale that is even more pitiable. His flight and capitulation to APC is at best a Faustian bargain. It is against all our South-South people stand for. As everybody knows, this APC government wants to take over the waterways, ponds, creeks etc, in the South-South, essentially. [The South-South has not just the most crude oils, but also the most waters in the nation]. The implication of this is that South-South fishermen and others who farm the seas and creeks will now be directly controlled by invisible stranger-bureaucrats ensconced in luxury in Abuja. That is, their local water will be the new oil, traded for, in and about Abuja. And perhaps awarded like oil blocks to strangers from outside the region, just as the crude oil wells are.
And there is evidence that Akpabio gave a go-ahead to these things. At least his non-verbal signals affirm this drama of Akpabio signing off his heritage. Thus it is safe to imagine that Akpabio’s glory as an imperial servant, as an APC agent, in the South-South, is to be purchased. And the cost of that purchase is that the South-South will be turned into a vassal ranch for his neo-imperial lords.
Anyway, a journalist who we are told knows Akpabio closely, affirms this spineless surrender of the estate and realms of Akpabio and his people to his putative overlords. Or how does one interpret this:
“Use a picture. It’s worth a thousand words. I remembered that timeless injuntion by 20th Century Australian journalist, Arthur Brisbane last weekend the moment I saw the photograph of Senator Godswill Akpabio grovelling before President Muhammadu Buhari in London. Anybody who knows the former Akwa Ibom State governor very well knows that humility is not one of his virtues; so it must be an act of desperation for him to stoop in the manner he did to accept President Buhari’s handshake.’’ (https://www.thisdaylive.com/ index.php/2018/08/09/something-happened)
That is, to cut a deal for himself and his people, he has to grovel. To grovel is a ritual and existential surrender of everything you, and in you, including your soul to your lord and master. Oh, my goodness, how can a man who is a freeborn of his people come so low as to grovel abroad? Shall he return to his people as a slave, even if an imperial slave, or a freeborn?
And, lest we forget, Akpabio was spinning the illogicality that there needed to be Nigeria before there is politics. Great. It is only that he appears historically chal- lenged. We shall give him a saving link: http://thenationonlineng.net/the-harmat- tan-of-mallam-adamu-ciroma/. The events of it led to June 12. Akpabio ronu.
Well, in moments like this, one recalls the irrepressible Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, a former Senate President. Exasperated, Okadigbo called out a fellow senator as “a mass of protoplasm.” Could it be that the defecting former governor and current APC chairman both fit this “mass of protoplasm” bill?
Yet, all these are just one side of the Akpabio imbroglio. The bigger picture includes a fact. It is that Akpabio has come up against one of the nation’s best performing governors in an electoral tug of war. Udom Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom State governor, highly gifted and brainy, is easily the gold standard in state governance in Nigeria today. He has done so evidently well that his peoples are solidly behind him. The implication is thus that Akpabio’s ambitions are now up against the will of the people, to advance as one with Emmanuel and his team. That is to say, Akpabio has involuntarily chosen to be smashed, politically, by the irresistible iron will of Akwa Ibom people in particular and the South-South peoples generally.
READ ALSO: Defection: We wish Akpabio well – Emmanuel
In other words, the “defector protoplasm,” alone in his haughty delusion, is up against one of the big-ticket minds and the state’s people that are solidly behind him. The defector-protoplasm’s is easily a tale of political suicide foretold.
Going by the quoted Collier’s emphasis pointed to the fundamental fact I’ve long pointed to whi is the “System” as the fundamental problem. And the only answer is Disintegration based on backgrounds of the natives. The system which is the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order in which exist no Democracy etc. System in which British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order which uses fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, only interest is to steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. with whatever it takes, by so doing ruined existence of this territory natives, because that’s the only possibility to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. If northern natives existence were not ruined purposefully with Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice, northern natives wouldn’t have allow existence of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. If this territory natives existence were not ruined purposefully with productive education blockade, economic blockade, political blockade, social blockade etc., this territory native wouldn’t have allow bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is founded by British bandits with Sword and fraud. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is founded by fulani criminals with fraud. The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. were founded by British bandits as thuggery instruments to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to steal this territory natives God given wealth. The only answer is end of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!