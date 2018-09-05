The boundaries of corruption are limitless. According to a commentator: “The range of corruption is as wide as the criminal mind that conceived them in today’s changing world. However, when we talk about corruption, bribery, blackmail, extortion, embezzlement, graft, nepotism and patronage systems readily spring to mind.”

What then is corruption? There exists no universally accepted definition of the term corruption. Corruption has been defined as a state of being decayed, spoiling or deteriorating.

According to World Bank: “Corruption occurs when a function, whether official or private requires the allocation of benefit or the provision of a good service…in all cases, a position of trust is being exploited to realise the private gains beyond what the position holders is entitled to. Attempts to influence the position holder, through the payment of bribes or an exchange of benefits or favours, in order to receive a special gain or treatment not available to others is also a form of corruption, even if the gain involved is not illicit under applicable law. The absence of rules facilitates the process as much as the presence of cumbersome or excessive rules does.

“Corruption in this sense is not confined to the public sector, and in that sector to administrative bureaucracies. It is not limited to the payment and receipt of bribes. It takes various forms and is practiced under all forms of government, including under well-established democracies. Corruption can be found in the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government, as well as in all forms of private sector activities. It is not exclusively associated with any ethnic, racial or religious group. However, its level, scope and impact vary greatly from one country to another may also vary, at least for a while within the same country from one place to another. While corruption of some form or another may inhere in every human community, the system of governance has a great impact on its level and scope of practice. Systems can corrupt people as much as, if not more than, people capable of corrupting systems.”

According to Otite, corruption is: “The perversion of (the) integrity or state of affairs through bribery, favour, or moral depravity…corruption involves the injection of additional but improper transactions aimed at changing the moral course of events and altering judgments and position of trust…”

Gibbons defined corruption as: “Corruption is the use of a public office in a way that forsakes the public interest, measured in terms of mass opinion, elite opinion or both, in order that some form of personal advantage may be achieved at the expense of that public interest.”

He further expanded the definition thus: “… any behaviour pattern where a power holder is induced by some reward to take actions, which favour the individual offering the reward and thus conflict with the public interest; or, any behaviour pattern where a power holder seeks to maintain or extend his personal advantage by inducing individuals with some reward to assist him in neglecting the public interest.”

This is why corruption is more odious in appointment in public offices in the form of cronyism, nepotism, tribalism, and from the prism of ethnicism, religion and gender considerations. Corruption is not new Nigerians. Its effects are negatively far reaching on every facet of the country’s social economic and political life. Corruption in Nigeria is not only endemic but also systemic and as rightly described by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) in his paper during the 2017 NBA, Ekpoma, Law Week, “corruption forms the 37th state in Nigeria”. In describing the stronghold of corruption in Nigeria, Osinbajo has this to say: “It is a system that feeds on corruption and it affects all aspects of governance, so trying to deal with it is certainly not a walk in the park”.