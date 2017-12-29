WAPTV’s Omonla partners Nutri-Milk, rewards viewers

In the spirit of Yuletide, wapTV has partnered with CWAY Food & Beverages to reward Nigerians with cartons of Nutri-Milk.

Held during the channel’s popular programme entitled, Omonla on the Street, the reward session kicked off from December 18, 2017 and will run till January 18, 2018.

Omonla on the Street takes its presenter, Omonla to different parts of Nigeria to interact with people by asking their opinions on a wide range of issues, playing simple games, asking trivia questions, giving them riddles to solve etc. He then rewards the winners, as well as other respondents, with fantastic gifts.

Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga, said: “Omonla is well-loved because of his ability to bring smiles to the faces of everyone, regardless of differences in age, gender, ethnicity, religion or social class, while conducting his Omonla on the Street segment. With this new partnership with Nutri-Milk, in addition to the natural joy which Omonla brings, lucky respondents will also receive the nutritious fruit-flavoured milk drink to share with their family and other loved ones during this festive season.”

Omonla on the Street airs daily on wapTV on DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189 and MyTV.