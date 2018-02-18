WAPTV commences transmission on PlayTV

As a Valentine’s Day special package to subscribers of the platform, WapTV has commenced transmission on PlayTV, a popular satellite TV provider with coverage across Nigeria and Africa. PlayTV, which recently signed music superstar, Olamide as brand ambassador, boasts of a wide range of over 40 premium local and international channels.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director of WapTV, Wole Adenuga, said: “We have already started receiving positive response from PlayTV subscribers who have been commending our channel’s entertaining content and HD clarity. Since WapTV launched in 2012, we have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of our programmes as well as expand our coverage. This partnership with PlayTV is one of the many surprises we have this year.”

With millions of viewers daily, WapTV is one of the most-watched channels in Nigeria; making it a preferred platform for corporate advertisers, federal and state MDAs, religious organisations and NGOs, as well as several independent producers whose programmes are among the channel’s wide range of content suitable for the whole family.

With this addition of PlayTV, WapTV’s extensive network of satellite TV providers now consist of DStv Channel 262, StarTimes Channel 116, GOtv Channel 102, StarSat Channel 189, PlayTV Channel 275 and MyTV across Nigeria and several parts of Africa, Europe and Asia; with a 24-hour online stream on TV NOW app available worldwide.