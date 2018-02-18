The Sun News
WAPTV commences transmission on PlayTV

WAPTV commences transmission on PlayTV

— 18th February 2018

As a Valentine’s Day special package to subscribers of the platform, WapTV has commenced transmission on PlayTV, a popular satellite TV provider with coverage across Nigeria and Africa. PlayTV, which recently signed music superstar, Olamide as brand ambassador, boasts of a wide range of over 40 premium local and international channels.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director of WapTV, Wole Adenuga, said: “We have already started receiving positive response from PlayTV subscribers who have been commending our channel’s entertaining content and HD clarity. Since WapTV launched in 2012, we have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of our programmes as well as expand our coverage. This partnership with PlayTV is one of the many surprises we have this year.”

With millions of viewers daily, WapTV is one of the most-watched channels in Nigeria; making it a preferred platform for corporate advertisers, federal and state MDAs, religious organisations and NGOs, as well as several independent producers whose programmes are among the channel’s wide range of content suitable for the whole family.

With this addition of PlayTV, WapTV’s extensive network of satellite TV providers now consist of DStv Channel 262, StarTimes Channel 116, GOtv Channel 102, StarSat Channel 189, PlayTV Channel 275 and MyTV across Nigeria and several parts of Africa, Europe and Asia; with a 24-hour online stream on TV NOW app available worldwide.

Latest

Health facts you should know about banana

— 18th February 2018

Banana is one fruit that a lot people consume, probably because it is soft and succulent, but they do not know the many benefits it offers to health, apart from being a very good source of vitamin C. Most people also wrongly store banana in the refrigerator to cool down, so that it can be…

  • Sad Tales From Bauchi

    — 18th February 2018

    Parents of 20 students who died in Kano accident speak Their last moments, by schoolmates PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi   Days after 20 students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, perished in a tragic autocrash, parents and friends of the deceased are gripped by grief as the sound of mourning is…

  • Heroic father of 7 dies, defending village

    — 18th February 2018

    …After taking wife, children to safety ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi  Forty-seven-year old Fidelis Peren, a father of seven, had looked forward to a better new year as his farms were doing well and it was almost time for harvest. His plan was that after selling his farm produce, he would complete a building he had started…

  • 72-yr-old man in soup for aiding robber-son, gang

    — 18th February 2018

     NGOZI UWUJARE A welder in Asaba, 72-year-old Moses Iweh, may have to spend the rest of his life in jail, if convicted and sentenced to a prison term. Moses is alleged by the Delta State Police Command of aiding the robbery activities of his son, Samuel Iweh, 26, and members of his gang in Asaba,…

  • Man who survived Boko Haram attacks twice abandons hospital in fear

    — 18th February 2018

    …After bedside neighbour died of yellow fever TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri Isah Mohammed, a victim of Boko Haram bloodletting in Borno State has proved to be the proverbial cat with nine lives. Forced out of his home in Baga, a commercial town around the Lake Chad region in the northern part of the state by Boko…

