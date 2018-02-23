The Sun News
Home / TSWeekend / WapTV auditions for presenters

WapTV auditions for presenters

— 23rd February 2018

Are you young and creative? Are you between the ages of 21 and 30? Are you lively and fluent in Pidgin English? If you possess all these qualities, then you are the one WapTV is looking for.

Now, you have a chance to attain a nationwide fame as the popular family entertainment TV channel has announced an opportunity for creative people to join its team of presenters.

Commenting on the development, WapTV’s Managing Director, Wole Adenuga, says: “We have won several awards as a top entertainment satellite TV channel in Nigeria and as we expand, we need more presenters to join our team. We are looking for males and females between the ages of 21 and 30 who are lively, fluent in Pidgin English and creative. We equally need to emphasise that the audition is completely free, so aspirants don’t get scammed by fraudulent individuals.”

According to Adenuga, the audition will take place on Saturday, February 24 by 10am, at PEFTI Film Institute located at 5, Joy Avenue, off Osolo Way, Ajao Estate, off Airport Road, Isolo, Lagos.

