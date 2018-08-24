Want to contest in 2019, go resign your appointment – Lalong tells aides, others

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has urged his cabinet members and political appointees in the state, who are interested in contesting the 2019 general elections, to resigned from their respective offices.

He noted that some people in government already printed posters and opened political offices while some are consulting secretly without informing him.

Governor Lalong said this in a press statement through the Commissioner for information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, after a closed-door meeting of APC stakeholder at Government House Little Rayfield, in Jos.

“I want to encourage all political appointees who are desirous of seeking elections in 2019 to formally inform the government and resign in order to avoid vacuum in governance.”

Governor Lalong said Plateau STate will vote massively for President Mohammadu Buhari in 2019, saying the state has enjoyed several federal projects and interventions under his administration.

He said the party is growing from strength to strength on daily basis in the state and ruled out the possibility of any opposition party from taken over governance in the state in 2019.

He described those who defected from the ruling APC as ‘drowning members’ who are not in good time with electorate from their respective constituencies and said Plateau State stands solidly for APC in 2019.

“The easiest way to get free publicity is to declare you’re defecting, and most of them are not even registered members of the APC.”