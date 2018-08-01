– The Sun News
BAFARAWA

Wamakko flays Bafarawa over alleged N13.5b left in Sokoto coffers

— 1st August 2018

Tunde ‎Omolehin, Sokoto

A former Governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has challenged his predecessor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, to present concrete facts on the alleged N13.5 billion he (Bafarawa) claimed to have left in the coffers of the state in 2007.

This was contained in a statement signed by Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, and issued to newsmen, in Sokoto, on Tuesday.

Wamakko, who was reacting to a statement credited to Bafarawa, on Tuesday, over a N13billion alleged fraud filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), against him and two others.

In the  statement, Sen. Wamakko said the allegations made by Bafarawa were ‘baseless, unfounded and of no effect’, whatsoever.

“If the allegations in anyway hold water, Bafarawa should come out clean and present the facts for the whole to see.

“I never inherited any of such bogus money after I took over the mantle of the state from Bafarawa in 2007.”

The statement further quoted Sen. Wamakko as saying that Bafarawa had, at a time boasted that, he (Wamakko) would never become the governor of the state.

READ ALSO: China now use drones to monitor traffic violations

“Happily and to the utter dismay of Bafarawa, I was massively voted for by the peace-loving and patriotic people of the state as their governor for two consecutive and successful tenures.

“In the same vein, I had plausibly, diligently and wonderfully performed as a two-term governor, while I bequeathed tangible legacies to the state.

“My two administrations were really unparalleled and my legacies, projects and programmes speak for themselves, while posterity would forever write my name in gold” the senator added.

