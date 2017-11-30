The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Walking with Abubakar
30th November 2017 - For democracy to thrive in Nigeria
30th November 2017 - Slave Trade: Never again
30th November 2017 - APGA victory: Anambra people voted for Ojukwu not Obiano –Anumaka
29th November 2017 - I’m under pressure to replace Rochas in 2019 –Okorie
29th November 2017 - Why I’m vying for Esan West chairmanship -Ogbebor
29th November 2017 - Only restructuring can save Nigeria -Nwokedi
29th November 2017 - Libya slavery: Osinbajo meets NAPTIP, NEMA, others
29th November 2017 - Slavery: Reps to investigate auctioning of black Africans in Libya
29th November 2017 - Convicted Balkan war commander dies after taking poison in court
Home / Opinion / Walking with Abubakar

Walking with Abubakar

— 30th November 2017

By Ali M Ali
Time flies. Rapidly, especially when you are constantly engaged mentally and physically. Time just   whizzes by. And this is even more so when you are walking with a goal-getter like Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Governor of Bauchi State. It is a whirlwind. The word “impossible” doesn’t exist in his dictionary. Once he sets his mind to a goal, there is no stopping him.  May be his training as a lawyer made him both a dreamer and a realist. He dreams of   a competitive Bauchi that is ranked among the   best in the country. He is real enough to invest in education as the surest bet to achieve the dream.
His election as the 5th civilian chief executive of the state, against daunting odds, testify to his “can do” spirit. Odds don’t scare him. They inspire him. He was the underdog in a race some considered exclusively theirs. The underrated. He was like a political midget in a combat designed for   giants. The faint hearted will scamper to safety at the sight of a scaring   scenario like that. Not M.A. as he is fondly called by admirers and distractors alike. And he has both in disproportionate quantity.
Stiff challenges, I have come to appreciate, walking with this unassuming   leader, these past 100 days,  are  the   tonic that galvanize him to life and action. He walks his talk. He keeps his promises. He calls when he says he will-unfailingly. He communicates. He delivers, the impatient may say nay.
His strategy is simple-always. He confronts challenges, headlong, with the single-mindedness   of changing the narrative. He doesn’t circumvent them. He incinerates them.
His sojourn into the not so cosy chambers of power   where political decisions are hammered on the anvil of necessity again , testify. The   depressing state of affairs in Bauchi State was the cry for help he hearkened to. All the indicators pointed at an imminent  shipwreck. Workers were owed a  backlog of salaries. Public sector education was in the throes of death. Though the state is agrarian , agriculture has suffered great neglect in the past. And even more worrisome was the heightened  insecurity in the state caused, in the main, by a devastating insurgency, and to a lesser extent, poor governance at all levels. This was the legacy bequeathed Abubakar 30 months ago.
Before now, he was the top dog in his own law chambers, flourishing, by all accounts, with offices in key state capitals. An accomplished legal luminary, attained maturity early. At 34, he was Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General. Excellent manager  of men and materials. Widely exposed and travelled. At various times, he was resident electoral Commissioner of INEC and later national commissioner in charge of legal service. The list is long. “So why jettison all these and join politics?” I pointedly asked him, before I was appointed Advisor on Media and Strategy.
“I wanted to serve and salvage the situation. I wanted to give back what my state has given me” he said frankly with no airs. For the 100 days we have been walking together, I have seen how much service the man has rendered. His austere lifestyle testifies. No fancy motorcade. All the vehicles in his very austere convoy are inherited and old. Trips to Abuja are either by road or scheduled flights in neighbouring Gombe state, 150kms  away. And certainly no fancy hotel accommodation in Abuja for all personal aides, including those in cabinet positions. He sleeps in his personal residence located not in a “choice” neighborhood of Maitama or Asokoro.
MA has since  “disrobed.”  He exchanged his wig, gown and collar for a mechanic’s overalls and got dirty in the huge workshop that is  Bauchi. If it were a car, the first thing he did, to my mind, was to stop the massive oil leak and fuel consumption. There was huge hemorrhage. It manifested in a humongous workforce-92,000- and even a more humongous wage bill-a staggering N5.1bn monthly. That takes all of the state’s FAAC allocation, which hardly goes beyond N5bn. Stopping the leaks   served notice that it was not going to be business as usual. Scavengers of the status quo, expectedly  were incensed.  Since then, they have been running from pillar to post, running their mouths, bellyaching.
No minute is wasted. Every second matters. It is always a whirlwind with MA. No dull moment. These past 100 days  have been action packed. The man is always in ‘overdrive’, fixing the sea of  problems, anxious to reposition the state, desirous of making it more competitive.
In the first 100 days of his leadership, he set the tone of his administration. He cleared the backlog of salaries. Labour was ecstatic. It hailed him. Today, Bauchi is one of the few states that pay salaries unfailingly every month.Beyond labour, accolades and recognition poured in these past three months. One was an honorary doctorate degree by a foreign university based in Benin Republic.
With thrift bordering on ‘tight -istedness,’ MA is reforming all sectors   and renewing  urban and rural communities. Over 400 kilometers of roads are being constructed or rehabilitated across the state. For two consecutive years’ budgets, education tookthe lion’s share of 20%,  6% shy of the 26%  recommended by the UN. This wise investment has seen the rise of the percentage of passes in WAEC and NECO from a dismal 3% in 2015 to 27% in 2017. Over 10,000 classrooms constructed and rehabilitated, a similar number of  classrooms  furniture supplied. The state fertilizer blending company, hitherto, comatose resuscitated and given life. Ditto the state run furniture company. This year’s farming season saw farmers from neighbouring states trooping  to Bauchi to buy cheap fertilizer. His reforms extend to housing ,rural water supply and improved security.
Bauchi is now relatively peaceful. Insurgent elements have lost their potent. Thanks to the counter insurgency administrators and the government of the state. Improving IGR has seen the state’s hidden treasure become a tourist’s heaven. The Yankari Game Reserve has been given a new lease of life.
MA is deep. Intellectually profound and a  powerful communicator. He could hold his audience spellbound by his oratory in the audience’s given language. I have seen him address an exultant bunch of grateful Bauchi State students, who converged on Government House in appreciation of changing their fortunes. Amid thunderous applause, he  spoke their language. Two interactions lately told me a lot about the man. He reads every line in any correspondence to him.
Ali is an aide to Governor MA Abubakar

In matters of funds, he scrutinizes every word. And if he is not convinced, he tarries and queries. There the whirlwind stops. Still these past 100 days were like a whirlwind.
Ali is an aide to Governor MA Abubakar

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APGA victory: Anambra people voted for Ojukwu not Obiano –Anumaka

— 30th November 2017

By Dickson Okafor Chief Tobby Anumaka, Patron Okpoko Igbo and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the victory of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate and Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election as victory for the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu (Ikemba Nnewi)….

  • I’m under pressure to replace Rochas in 2019 –Okorie

    — 29th November 2017

    By  Henry Akubuiro For over two decade, Linus Okorie, the founder of GOTNI (Guardians of the Nation International), has offered leadership trainings to over 100,000 Nigerian youths. In this interview, Okorie takes us on a pilgrimage into the formation of GOTNI and other issues. You were only 19 when the dream of GOTNI came to…

  • Why I’m vying for Esan West chairmanship -Ogbebor

    — 29th November 2017

    By Job Osazuwa Mr. Raphael Ogbebor is aspiring to become the chairman of Esan West Local Government Area in Edo State, on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he explains why the party should give him the ticket and his plans to turn the council into an economic hub of the…

  • Only restructuring can save Nigeria -Nwokedi

    — 29th November 2017

    By Vivian Onyebukwa A philanthropist and Igbo leader in Lagos, Chief Chika  Nwokedi, has said that only restructuring can save Nigeria. Nwokedi who is the President General of an Igbo social cultural group, Ndi Igbo Buru Otu Association of Nigeria, believes that Igbo are been marginalised and are left out in the top positions in…

  • Libya slavery: Osinbajo meets NAPTIP, NEMA, others

    — 29th November 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire In reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge in Abidjan that his administration would evacuate the remaining Nigerians stranded in Libya while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday evening convened a meeting of relevant agencies in Abuja to address the situation. Those…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share