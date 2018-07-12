How walking can increase your lifespan

Loosing belly fat: Brisk walking is a low-impact moderately intense cardiovascular activity. According

to NutriStrategy, if you weigh 155 pounds, a 30-minute brisk walk at 3.5 mph will burn 134 calories. If you weigh 180 pounds, you will burn 156 calories.

Building physical activity into your life: If it is too difficult to walk for 30 minutes at one time, do regular small bouts (10 minutes) three times per day and gradually build up to longer sessions. However, if your goal is to lose weight, you will need to do physical activity for longer than 30 minutes each day. You can still achieve this by starting with smaller bouts of activity throughout the day and increasing these as your fitness improves. Physical activity built into a daily lifestyle plan is also one of the most effective ways to assist with weight loss and keep weight off once it’s lost.

Slow down aging process: Walking may help to slow down the aging process, and it works no matter what age you get started. Sanjay Sharma, a professor of inherited cardiac diseases in sports cardiology at St. George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation , said: “We may never avoid becoming completely old, but we may delay the time we become old. We may look younger when we’re 70 and may live into our nineties. Exercise buys you three to seven additional years of life. It is an antidepressant, it improves cognitive function, and there is now evidence that it may retard the onset of dementia.”

Research even shows getting up and walking around for two minutes out of every hour can increase your lifespan by 33 per cent, compared to those who do not. According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), the average person only walks between 3, 000 and 4,000 steps per day, but aiming for 10,000 steps is a better goal.