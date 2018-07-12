The Sun News
Why I walked out of CUPP – ANN chair

— 12th July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

National Chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Dr Jay Samuels, has opened up on why he walked out of a meeting of the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP).

Dr. Samuels said he walked out when he realised the gathering was filled with those who misappropriated the country’s resources and described the gathering as where all the grandfathers and the grand patron of everything that has been wrong with Nigeria politically.

He, however, assured that ANN will not go into any alliance with either the ruling All Progressives Congress nor the main opposition People’s Democratic Party in 2019.

The ANN national chairman stated these during a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, to showcase the party’s presidential aspirants. Some of the presidential aspirants at the meeting were Fela Durotoye, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Elishama Ideh and Eyitayo Musa; among others.

“I was invited for a meeting which I wasn’t properly briefed about the agenda of the meeting, and when I got to the meeting and I saw the attendance and what was being discussed, I wasn’t comfortable because what was being discussed did not represent what Alliance for New Nigeria as a party believes in. So, I decided to take my leave.

“From the very beginning, we were coming to wrestle with any of the current major political parties whether it is APC or PDP. We wanted to create our plans.

“Our agenda is to create a new voting bloc, not the currently existing crop of leaders and do away with current leaders.” To the presidential aspirants in attendance, he said: “We are coming to disrupt the space and we are not going to do it the way of the old. In our party there is no consensus; the platform if open to all. We will provide a level-playing field for everybody. We need to show Nigerians we are doing something differently and whoever gets our party ticket would be the person Nigerians want to vote for…”

