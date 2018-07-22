Walk in a dark tunnel

The truth is that we have kept walking in a dark tunnel. The funniest thing about this is that you see sparkles of light far away but surprisingly we have refused to walk in that direction.

Ralph Egbu

We Nigerians like to walk in the opposite direction. Professor Wole Soyinka must have seen something about us when he too said that we walk in what he described as “circle of national stupidity.” Societies make progress and we are not making and most of the times there is this picture that we are looking up to others that have made it with the objective to emulate whatever they did that took them up; but a careful study would show that we imitate from the reverse. If we stopped at that point it would have been good but we don’t, rather we move from bad to worse and from there into the fatalistic level in both utterances and actions. It is a daily affair; it is partisanship of tribe, religion or of the political kind, all the way. There is no middle course, no one spares a thought for what is good; everything must be viewed and seen from the perspective of how events are likely to shape one’s selfish desire either as an individual or a group.

I don’t subscribe to this method and mentality and if what I learnt from history of developed societies is anything to go by then history itself does not support such an awkward behaviour. It is true things were bad at some point in the development of some of the advanced nations but there is something they did which we are not doing. The societies and their governments encourage their citizens to voice out and to speak the truth about their situation and it is possible that it was the experience gathered in an atmosphere of free speech that made Plato to realize that no one is more hated than the one who speaks the truth. We have developed a penchant to take everything foreign, even our presidential system of government and economic model are all designed after what we borrowed from outside.