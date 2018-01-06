The Sun News
Home / Entertainment / Wale Tinubu’s staying power

Wale Tinubu’s staying power

— 6th January 2018

If oil tycoon, Jubril Adewale Tinubu, was to pen a memoir on his most disturbing moment as a corporate titan, it would definitely be his travails as head honcho of multi-billion dollar Oando Plc for almost half of 2017. The energy firm was rocked with several petitions and some perceived negative media campaign and all these culminated in the Nigeria’s Security and Exchange Commission weighing in to check the company’s books. Amidst all these hassles, Tinubu remained unperturbed, even as opposition mounted for his ouster as the Group Chief Executive of the highflying Oando that the mercurial business mogul has led to become one of sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost indigenous integrated energy groups.  The Lagos-born ‘King of African Oil’ has stayed focussed and faced his business squarely. He has not fallen for the gimmick of the detractors, believed to have been employed to bring him down. Owing to his sterling leadership qualities, other shareholders stood by him to keep flying the company’s flag higher. While leaving no stone unturned in his bid to thaw the hostility against his person, he has equally vowed to take the company to a greater height and set out plans on how best to achieve that. Over the years, Tinubu has shown evidence of his understanding of the very volatile oil and gas business. Under his watch, Oando broke impeccable records, hence, the confidence and awe he exhibits in the face of those failed schemes to disgrace him out of his exalted plum position. A hard worker, philanthropist, lover of good life and a renowned connoisseur of artsy music and vintage cars, Tinubu, despite being the nephew of influential Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Lagos governor and national leader of Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, on his merit as a lawyer and shrewd business magnate, has turned a success story.

