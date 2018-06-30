Wale Adebayo: Saddest day of my life

I have remained in the US fully this past year and I am not really one to find out what movies are being shot by Africans who are here even though I know loads are shot each year. Hopefully we should be going on set here in Maryland on a collaborative effort with Bayo Alawiye, Joseph Benjamin, David Osei (A Ghanaian actor and model here), Segun Oshiyoye, Ola Lafamedia and a host of others; just keep your fingers crossed and expect something unique from the team.

What are you into currently?

Taking care of my family is a major priority and then the movie I said is coming soon. Loads of other stuff in the works, so you would need to stay glued to my page.