Home / Sports / WAFU: Yusuf bullish ahead of Ghana WAFU Cup clash

WAFU: Yusuf bullish ahead of Ghana WAFU Cup clash

— 14th September 2017

Head coach of Nigeria Salifsu Yusuf has expressed his determination to get one over Ghana when the two sides clash in the ongoing WAFU Cup.

The Super Eagles recorded a 2-0 victory over Sierra Leone in the preliminary round of the competition at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday to set up a tie with Ghana in Group A.

And speaking to reporters after the Sierra Leone match, coach Yusuf intimated that his charges are poised to see off sworn rivals Ghana when the two sides meet next Monday.

“When you talk about a football match between Nigeria and Ghana, it is at a different level,” Yusuf said in a Nigeria Football Federation press release on Tuesday.

“Whether it is a Cup final or a friendly match, both teams give their very best. That is what we are going to do on Thursday, and I am sure the Ghanaians will come to the party with the same mind.”

“The victory over Sierra Leone was good for the team. Psychologically, we are now attuned to going all out in every game as we aim to go all the way.”

