WAFU U-17 qualifiers: Garba assures of Eaglets’ victory over Cote d’ Voire— 4th September 2018
NAN
Manu Garba, coach of the Golden Eaglets on Tuesday assured that his team would beat Cote d’ Voire in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers on Thursday, Sept 6.
Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the victory in the second group match was important to keep the hope of qualifying for the WAFU U-17 in Tanzania alive.
“God’s willing, we shall beat Cote d’ Voire to keep hope alive,” Garba said.
He said that the team must win the remaining two games having lost the first match to Burkina Faso.
The Golden Eaglets made an unimpressive start losing 3-2 to Burkina Faso at the Stade Municipal in Niger on Monday.
READ ALSO Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries
Within a space of six minutes after kickoff, Abdoul Komi and Jean Fiacre Kouame handed Burkina Faso a two-goal lead as Manu Garba’s boys were made to pay for their poor defending.
But the Eaglets equalised before half-time break, thanks to Olakunle Olusegun’s brace. Mubarak Compaore scored the winning goal four minutes from full time.
Nigeria must win their last two games against Cote d’Ivoire and Benin Republic to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-final.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Eaglets arrive Niamey for WAFU Zone B U-17 tourney31st August 2018
-
Nigeria’s seaport and social depression31st August 2018
-
AIB investigations to cover road, sea – Minister28th August 2018
Latest
Police direct hospitals, clinics to treat gunshot victims— 4th September 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi The Bauchi State Police Command has called on all hospitals and clinics in the state to treat victims of gunshots without police clearance. The directive was given in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar. The statement urged other members of the public to…
-
Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries— 4th September 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin An aspirant for the Edo Central senatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion, has applauded the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee on conduct of party primaries. Giving the commendation during a chat with journalists in Benin, Inegbedion urged party members across the…
-
Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials— 4th September 2018
Adewale Sanyaolu The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has charged Nosak Fam Produce Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group to continuously look inwards towards the local sourcing of raw materials in order to reduce demand for foreign exchange. Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, gave the charge at the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment…
-
Ciuci seeks investors, revenue turnaround for EkoCorp Plc— 4th September 2018
Omodele Adigun Eko Hospital, its major subsidiary, in the last six months, Ciuci Consulting, the interim managers of EkoCorp Plc, are currently in talks with strategic investors to raise the financial profile of the healthcare firm. This was one of the plans for the next phase of the transformation agenda of the company, which started…
-
‘Ways to access N10m Social Exchange Market’s grant’— 4th September 2018
Omodele Adigun Despite the controversy surrounding the status of the Social Exchange Market grant of between N3 million and N10 million, Apostle Israel Emeka Kama, the CEO of Vision Skilled Development Centre, one of the NGOs authorised by the social exchange market to mobilise projects, businesses and business ideas for the fund, said the initiative…
-
Entertainment
Bisola Aiyeola Wins Brand New Car at AMVCA 2018— 2nd September 2018
Singer and actress, Bisola Aiyeola,was honoured at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2018 as she went home with the Trail Blazers Award. READ ALSO AMVCA 2018: `18 Hours’ emerges overall best movie The award came with a brand new car courtesy of Multichoice Nigeria. It would be recalled that Bisola was part of the…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Book Party: CORA unveils NLNG playwrights— 1st September 2018
NLNG’s Corporate Affairs Manager Mr Andy Odeh said the collaboration with CORA was aimed at helping to build a better Nigeria. Henry Akubuiro They sat on the stage at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, full of mirth and expectations. None was spooked. It was their chance to hog the limelight. Of the dozens that entered…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse— 3rd September 2018
The 2019 political discourse should be issue- based and bringing health into it is very fundamental because a healthy nation… Victor Oliver Abel In accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, health is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. Every human being is entitled to…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply