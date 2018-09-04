– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - WAFU U-17 qualifiers: Garba assures of Eaglets’ victory over Cote d’ Voire
4th September 2018 - Police direct hospitals, clinics to treat gunshot victims 
4th September 2018 - Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 
4th September 2018 - Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials
4th September 2018 - Ciuci seeks investors, revenue turnaround for EkoCorp Plc
4th September 2018 - ‘Ways to access N10m Social Exchange Market’s  grant’
4th September 2018 - How 4 banks earned CBN fury over infractions
4th September 2018 - Alleged conspiracy: I’ll honour Police invitation Tuesday, says Fani-Kayode
4th September 2018 - Adamawa APC SEC adopts Indirect Primaries
4th September 2018 - Ebonyi 2019: 10 political parties endorse ex-SSG for APC guber ticket
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / WAFU U-17 qualifiers: Garba assures of Eaglets’ victory over Cote d’ Voire
wafu

WAFU U-17 qualifiers: Garba assures of Eaglets’ victory over Cote d’ Voire

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Manu Garba, coach of the Golden Eaglets on Tuesday assured that his team would beat Cote d’ Voire in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers on Thursday, Sept 6.

Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the victory in the second group match was important to keep the hope of qualifying for the WAFU U-17 in Tanzania alive.

“God’s willing, we shall beat Cote d’ Voire to keep hope alive,” Garba said.

He said that the team must win the remaining two games having lost the first match to Burkina Faso.
The Golden Eaglets made an unimpressive start losing 3-2 to Burkina Faso at the Stade Municipal in Niger on Monday.

READ ALSO Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries

Within a space of six minutes after kickoff, Abdoul Komi and Jean Fiacre Kouame handed Burkina Faso a two-goal lead as Manu Garba’s boys were made to pay for their poor defending.

But the Eaglets equalised before half-time break, thanks to Olakunle Olusegun’s brace. Mubarak Compaore scored the winning goal four minutes from full time.

Nigeria must win their last two games against Cote d’Ivoire and Benin Republic to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-final.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GUNSHOT

Police direct hospitals, clinics to treat gunshot victims 

— 4th September 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Bauchi State Police Command has called on all hospitals and clinics in the state to treat victims of gunshots without police clearance. The directive was given in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar. The statement urged other members of the public to…

  • EDO ASPIRANT

    Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 

    — 4th September 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎An aspirant for the Edo Central senatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion, has applauded the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee on conduct of party primaries.‎ Giving the commendation during a chat with journalists in Benin, Inegbedion urged party members across the…

  • SON

    Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials

    — 4th September 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has charged Nosak Fam Produce Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group to continuously look inwards towards the local sourcing of raw materials in order to reduce demand for foreign exchange. Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, gave the charge at the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment…

  • REVENUE TURNAROUND

    Ciuci seeks investors, revenue turnaround for EkoCorp Plc

    — 4th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun Eko Hospital, its major subsidiary, in the last six months, Ciuci Consulting, the interim managers  of EkoCorp Plc, are currently in talks with strategic investors to raise the financial profile of the healthcare firm. This was one of the plans for the next phase of the transformation agenda of the company, which started…

  • SOCIAL EXCHANGE

    ‘Ways to access N10m Social Exchange Market’s  grant’

    — 4th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun Despite the controversy surrounding the status of the Social Exchange Market grant of between N3 million and N10 million, Apostle Israel Emeka Kama, the CEO of Vision Skilled Development Centre, one of the NGOs authorised by the social exchange market to mobilise projects, businesses and business ideas for the fund, said the initiative…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share