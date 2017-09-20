The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - WAFU CUP: It’s Eagles, Squirrels again
20th September 2017 - Suicide mission! Boxing promoter warns Ferdinand
20th September 2017 - Zidane, Real strike new deal
20th September 2017 - AFN: Dalung floors Yayock in CAS
20th September 2017 - All not well with Gunners’ Welbeck
20th September 2017 - Sad tales of unemployed graduates
20th September 2017 - Beroms celebrate culture in grand style
20th September 2017 - UNESCO, AU talent hunt berths in FCT
20th September 2017 - Sorrowful tales of fruits market
20th September 2017 - Amaokwe Item Welfare Union celebrates new yam festival
Home / Sports / WAFU CUP: It’s Eagles, Squirrels again

WAFU CUP: It’s Eagles, Squirrels again

— 20th September 2017

• Yusuf, Chukwu hail team

By Chidera Akalonu

THE Super Eagles would on Thursday face neighbours, the Squirrels of Benin Republic in the second semi-final of the on going WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Beninoise last night defeated Niger 2-1 to top Group B and set up a semi final clash that would be a repeat of the CHAN 2018 qualifier between both sides.

The Eagles last month defeated Benin 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for CHAN 2018 holding in Kenya.

Meanwhile, coach Salisu Yusuf  and former Eagles handler, Christain Chukwu have hailed the home based Eagles for  their brilliant performance against Black Stars in the ongoing West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations.

The home-based Eagles on Monday defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 in their last group game to progress to the semi-finals.

Second half goals from Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Anthony Okpotu in the 54 minute  and Plateau United’s Peter Moses 56th minute was what gave Eagles victory over Ghana.

The Super Eagles had drawn their opening two matches in the group phase and needed a win to remain in the competition.

Nigeria’s positive response excited head coach Yusuf who made five changes to the starting line-up that faced Guinea.

“Against Ghana we took our chances,” said the Super Eagles coach.

“In the first half we couldn’t score. In the second half, our first two chances we scored the goals and we still missed some other chances.

“Like I told you earlier, it’s all about taking your chances and doing the right things at the right time and you can win the game.” Yusuf said.

Chukwu told NAN in Enugu on Tuesday that they achieved a wonderful result, which puts the team back in contention for the cup.

He noted that the brilliant performance shows we have a crop of quality players back home in the NPFL.

“Their brilliance indicates that there is a need to consider players in the NPFL in the main Super Eagles team.

“So, these young boys should be injected into the main Super Eagles to further expose their talents and prowess,’’ he said.

Chukwu, former Super Eagles Captain, said it was wrong to believe that if you as a player do not play outside the country “you cannot get a call-up to the main Super Eagles team’’.

Nigeria are billed to play the Group B leaders on Thursday, September 21 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the second semifinal on the day.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

— 20th September 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter. Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju…

  • Man kills python in Lagos

    — 20th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji A man yesterday killed a python that attacked him in his residence at the Illogbo area of Lagos. The python came into Ugochukwu Chigbue’s home at about 1.30 am and they battled for about 10 minutes before the man killed the huge snake with a cutlass. Chigbue, told Daily Sun: “I killed…

  • FIRS rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

    — 20th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service’s  (FIRS), Tunde Fowler yesterday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, 2017, despite the harsh economic climate. Speaking at a public lecture organised by Finance Correspondents Association of…

  • SEC bans Partnership Investments CEO for life

    — 20th September 2017

    …As chairman gets 5yr ban By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market,Tuesday, imposed a life ban on the Managing Director of Partnership Investment Company Plc and Partnership Securities Limited, Mr. Victor Ogiemwonyi, from holding directorship position in any public company in Nigeria…

  • Hard times for telcos despite adding N1.5trn to GDP

    — 20th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 With Nigeria’s  telecommunications sector contributing  N1.549 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2017, the same revenue cannot be said of growth in terms of income for the operators. While the GDP continues to spike, telecom operators and service providers bear the brunt and…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share