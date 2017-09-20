WAFU CUP: It’s Eagles, Squirrels again

• Yusuf, Chukwu hail team

By Chidera Akalonu

THE Super Eagles would on Thursday face neighbours, the Squirrels of Benin Republic in the second semi-final of the on going WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Beninoise last night defeated Niger 2-1 to top Group B and set up a semi final clash that would be a repeat of the CHAN 2018 qualifier between both sides.

The Eagles last month defeated Benin 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for CHAN 2018 holding in Kenya.

Meanwhile, coach Salisu Yusuf and former Eagles handler, Christain Chukwu have hailed the home based Eagles for their brilliant performance against Black Stars in the ongoing West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations.

The home-based Eagles on Monday defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 in their last group game to progress to the semi-finals.

Second half goals from Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Anthony Okpotu in the 54 minute and Plateau United’s Peter Moses 56th minute was what gave Eagles victory over Ghana.

The Super Eagles had drawn their opening two matches in the group phase and needed a win to remain in the competition.

Nigeria’s positive response excited head coach Yusuf who made five changes to the starting line-up that faced Guinea.

“Against Ghana we took our chances,” said the Super Eagles coach.

“In the first half we couldn’t score. In the second half, our first two chances we scored the goals and we still missed some other chances.

“Like I told you earlier, it’s all about taking your chances and doing the right things at the right time and you can win the game.” Yusuf said.

Chukwu told NAN in Enugu on Tuesday that they achieved a wonderful result, which puts the team back in contention for the cup.

He noted that the brilliant performance shows we have a crop of quality players back home in the NPFL.

“Their brilliance indicates that there is a need to consider players in the NPFL in the main Super Eagles team.

“So, these young boys should be injected into the main Super Eagles to further expose their talents and prowess,’’ he said.

Chukwu, former Super Eagles Captain, said it was wrong to believe that if you as a player do not play outside the country “you cannot get a call-up to the main Super Eagles team’’.

Nigeria are billed to play the Group B leaders on Thursday, September 21 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the second semifinal on the day.