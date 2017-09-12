The Sun News
Home / Sports / WAFU Cup: Eagles get past stubborn Sierra Leone

WAFU Cup: Eagles get past stubborn Sierra Leone

— 12th September 2017

• Battle Ghana Thursday

By Monica Iheakam

The Super Eagles last night banged in two late goals to get past stubborn Sierra Leone in the WAFU Cup taking place in Ghana.

The highly entertaining match remained s ding dong affair until the 83rd minute when the Eagles earned a free kick on the edge of the box.

Okoro Moses who stepped forward to take the kick did it brilliantly as he floated the ball above the wall with Sierra Leonian keeper, Usina Koronia unable to stop the ball from sailing into the net.

After that goal, the Eagles not ready to take any chances kept attacking and got rewarded again in the 87th minute.

It was another Moses – Peter Moses that stuck to make Eagles victory certain.

Before the Eagles , Sierra Leone tie, Mali had earlier at the same  Cape Coast Stadium venue secured a 3-1 victory over Mauritania.

Both Nigeria and Mali have now zoomed into the group stage .

Eagles handler, Salisu Yusuf after the match gave his boys a pat on the back pointing out that they went into yesterday’s tie without any rest.

It would be noted that the Eagles arrived Ghana only on Sunday night and made a four hour road trip from Accra to Cape Coast.

“We arrived late with little or no training . In spite of the fatigue, the boys did well,” Yusuf said

