The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - WAFU Cup 2017 : Eagles’ll stop Squirrels again –Yusuf
21st September 2017 - Jituboh leads Nigeria’s 3×3 teams to Mali, Okoh hopeful
21st September 2017 - 200 participants for Seadogs endurance walk
21st September 2017 - Mexico City earthquake: IPC postpones events
21st September 2017 - Oshoala invites Arsenal scouts to Lagos
21st September 2017 - Aiteo Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah brightens semifinals chance
20th September 2017 - How court ordered IPOB proscription
20th September 2017 - 27-yr-old ex-IMSU student wins N15m Western Lotto jackpot
20th September 2017 - Mexico declares 3-day of mourning for quake victims
20th September 2017 - BREAKING: Court proscribes IPOB details soon
Home / Cover / Sports / WAFU Cup 2017 : Eagles’ll stop Squirrels again –Yusuf

WAFU Cup 2017 : Eagles’ll stop Squirrels again –Yusuf

— 21st September 2017

By Joe Apu

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf and his wards would be up against familiar foes, the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a must win WAFU Cup semifinal encounter today.
The home-based Super Eagles, led by skipper and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa are aware of the task ahead of them and a confident coach Yusuf says the Eagles would stop at nothing to ensure victory.
“We know the Squirrels as much as they know us but we’re leaving nothing to chance to ensure that we go all the way to the final. That is not to say that we are underrating Benin because there is a lot at stake and with a cash prize of $100, 000 for the winners of the WAFU Cup, we know they will throw everything into the game to upset us.”
Coach Yusuf would be banking on striker Osas Okoro and midfielder Moses Peter Eneji who was named Nasco Man of the Match in the 2-0 win against hosts Ghana in the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in their last Group A game on Monday.
Eneji, who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United, was outstanding for the home-based Eagles as he provided the assist for the first goal scored by Anthony Okpotu on 52 minutes. Eneji then made it 2-0 in the 55th minute as he slammed in a left-foot strike off a cross from Chima Akas.
Benin Republic qualified for semifinal courtesy of their 2-1 win against Niger Republic in the final game of Group B on Tuesday, which saw them finish top with six points.
Nigeria had eliminated Benin 2-1 on aggregate in the qualifiers for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).
The other semifinal game will see Niger who qualified as second in Group B on four points take on hosts Ghana.

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WAFU Cup 2017 : Eagles’ll stop Squirrels again –Yusuf

— 21st September 2017

By Joe Apu Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf and his wards would be up against familiar foes, the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a must win WAFU Cup semifinal encounter today. The home-based Super Eagles, led by skipper and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa are aware of the task ahead of them and a confident coach Yusuf…

  • How court ordered IPOB proscription

    — 20th September 2017

    Like a premeditated conclusion flowing from already known verdicts that needed the imprimatur of the law,  a Federal High Court in Abuja late Wednesday granted a government application to outlaw the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) The body led by Nnamdi Kanu had been in protracted tussle with the state that necessitated President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • 27-yr-old ex-IMSU student wins N15m Western Lotto jackpot

    — 20th September 2017

    By Gabriel Dike Twenty seven- years old, Dorcas Nwagbara, from Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, has emerged the first Western Lotto jackpot winner and has become an instant millionaire. The graduate of Microbiology, Imo State University (IMSU), won the Western Lotto jackpot money of N15million on Wednesday, September 13. Dorcas was on Wednesday…

  • BREAKING: Court proscribes IPOB details soon

    — 20th September 2017

    The federal government has eventually obtained an order of the Federal High Court Abija to proscribe the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) details coming       Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and…

  • Suspected fake Canadian visa racketeer in EFCC’s net

    — 20th September 2017

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fraudstar, who specialised in issuing fake Canadian visa to his victims. Mr Ago Oyewole, EFCC Zonal spokesman in Ibadan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the visa-racketeering suspect (names withheld), had defrauded his victims of more than N3 million. He…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share