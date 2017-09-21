WAFU Cup 2017 : Eagles’ll stop Squirrels again –Yusuf

By Joe Apu

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf and his wards would be up against familiar foes, the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a must win WAFU Cup semifinal encounter today.

The home-based Super Eagles, led by skipper and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa are aware of the task ahead of them and a confident coach Yusuf says the Eagles would stop at nothing to ensure victory.

“We know the Squirrels as much as they know us but we’re leaving nothing to chance to ensure that we go all the way to the final. That is not to say that we are underrating Benin because there is a lot at stake and with a cash prize of $100, 000 for the winners of the WAFU Cup, we know they will throw everything into the game to upset us.”

Coach Yusuf would be banking on striker Osas Okoro and midfielder Moses Peter Eneji who was named Nasco Man of the Match in the 2-0 win against hosts Ghana in the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in their last Group A game on Monday.

Eneji, who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United, was outstanding for the home-based Eagles as he provided the assist for the first goal scored by Anthony Okpotu on 52 minutes. Eneji then made it 2-0 in the 55th minute as he slammed in a left-foot strike off a cross from Chima Akas.

Benin Republic qualified for semifinal courtesy of their 2-1 win against Niger Republic in the final game of Group B on Tuesday, which saw them finish top with six points.

Nigeria had eliminated Benin 2-1 on aggregate in the qualifiers for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The other semifinal game will see Niger who qualified as second in Group B on four points take on hosts Ghana.