WAFU 2017: Nigeria beats Benin, qualifies for final

Nigeria zoomed to the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations courtesy of a 1-0 win over 10-man Benin Republic in the first semi final of the tourney at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

The Super Eagles were tipped to qualify for final at the expense of the Squirrels but their performance left much to be desired despite the numerical advantage.

Midfielder Rabiu Ali was Eagles’ match-winner. A tailor made pass from Anthony Okpotu released Ali who drove a grounder beyond the onrushing Benin Republic keeper Steve Glodjinon in the 10th minute of action.

The Squirrels tried to level matters but were left undone when Koukpo Marcellin was sent off for a second bookable offense three minutes after the half hour mark.

Despite the red card, Benin Republic looked composed and tried to grab an equaliser.

The Super Eagles were also wasteful as they missed easy chances in front of goal.

Substitute Gabriel Okechukwu thought he had doubled the advantage for Nigeria in the 86th minute when his effort beat the keeper but Salomon Junior cleared the ball on the line.

Nigeria will now face the winner of the game between Ghana and Niger in the final on Sunday.