The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Buyout offers: Nigerian investors losing out as multinationals threaten indigenisation policy
11th December 2017 - W’African farmers need modern tools to boost productivity –LCCI President
11th December 2017 - Poultry farmers to generate over N1.2trn yearly
11th December 2017 - Nigeria to rake in N240bn from cocoa exports
11th December 2017 - Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index for week of Nov 29 – Dec 6, 2017
11th December 2017 - Join the millionaire club producing cold water starch
11th December 2017 - ICC urges  FG to expand SMEs access to financing
11th December 2017 - Industrial  enzymes production can earn $8bn yearly
11th December 2017 - Proposed $1.8bn TAM for 4 refineries triggers alarm: Reps call move wasteful
11th December 2017 - Petrolex 300m litres tank farm to decongest Apapa by 60%
Home / Business / W’African farmers need modern tools to boost productivity –LCCI President

W’African farmers need modern tools to boost productivity –LCCI President

— 11th December 2017

President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Mrs. Onikepo Akande, has restated the need for Nigerian and West African farmers to use modern agricultural tools to boost food production in Nigeria and other West African countries.

While giving a keynote address at the just concluded Agra Innovate West Africa in Lagos, Mrs. Akande, said much food was being produced through the efforts of peasant farmers, but that so much goes wrong from the field to the table.

According to her, the farmers, mostly subsistent in their operations, are beset with many challenges of land preparation, poor quality planting materials (seeds and seedlings), dependence on manual labour without mechanisation, on-farm pests and diseases, post-harvest wastage and food loss, absence of efficient storage system and market failure, leading to sales of agricultural commodities with insignificant returns on efforts.

She told Daily Sun that farmers in West Africa, therefore, need modern tools, improved varieties of crops, facilities for (or access to) weather forecasting, mechanisation support, irrigation facilities, storage facilities, good transportation system, dependable rural access, finance and insurance, to be able to embark on productive activities and foster food-based commercial activities within and between countries.

She added: “The term, value chain, in agriculture, of recent, has been tossed about with reckless abandon. To understand value chain, we need to follow commodities under consideration from the field to the end-user. And the value chains vary in length and character from commodity to commodity.

“A bulk of interventions needed to fix various commodity value chains require careful and close examination of the attributes of the commodities under consideration. To unlock their potential, therefore, we need to understand their peculiar attributes, challenges, opportunities and diversity of uses, she added.

However, she hinted that a bulk of agricultural trade within and across West Africa still remains informal, dealing with primary products, adding that Nigeria, in particular, is known to be the source of export of many major staples such as cowpeas, yams, cassava, millet, sorghum, groundnut, bambara nuts, maize, among others.

He lamented that hundreds of tonnes of such commodities move daily from major markets such as Dawanau in Kano, Maigateri in Jigawa, Illela in Sokoto, Yauri in Kebbi, to neighbouring countries without official data of transactions.

She bomoaned that the conversion of currencies for their transactions is done in black markets and so the government loses the opportunities to capture the data on such transactions.

she said quality control and standards on such commodities are non-existent, which means the products on sale in the sub-region hardly meet world-class standards.

She explained that,  “on the entire commodities value chains, the critical control points that require attention and remedial measures include labour (on and off field), seed quality, aggregation, processing, transportation, storage, financing, market information system and pricing.

“Over the years, the cyclical abundance and scarcity that annually occur after harvest and during periods of no harvest have greatly distorted supplies and prices.  These have empowered many speculators who have access to funds at the expense of the primary producers, creating uneven playing field.”

Said she: “We must therefore bring efforts to bear on quality, standards and agricultural best practices on the field as well as global best prices post-harvest. These will help in many different ways, namely: reduction of food wastage on-farm, quality assurance of products at harvest, reduction in post-harvest wastage, suitable transportation methods and means, assurance of higher income to farmers, food abundance and poverty reduction, particularly rural poverty.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buyout offers: Nigerian investors losing out as multinationals threaten indigenisation policy

— 11th December 2017

By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi Barely six years after the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) which has 66.4 per cent control, offering to buyout the minority shareholders, the board of 7Up Bottling Plc, makers of Pepsi Cola and Mirinda, among others, has also indicated…

  • W’African farmers need modern tools to boost productivity –LCCI President

    — 11th December 2017

    President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Mrs. Onikepo Akande, has restated the need for Nigerian and West African farmers to use modern agricultural tools to boost food production in Nigeria and other West African countries. While giving a keynote address at the just concluded Agra Innovate West Africa in Lagos, Mrs. Akande,…

  • Poultry farmers to generate over N1.2trn yearly

    — 11th December 2017

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Though smuggling and high feed costs are part of several challenges facing Nigeria’s poultry industry, there are still opportunities for growth, with abundant social and economic potential, which can contribute one of the highest percentages to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The demand for poultry products both for…

  • Nigeria to rake in N240bn from cocoa exports

    — 11th December 2017

    Indications emerged that Nigeria is expecting more than N240 billion as revenue from the sale of cocoa at the international market before the year runs out. Though, it was reported recently that Nigeria would see a bumper cocoa harvest in the coming season as late rains have helped boost pod production, a large chunk of…

  • Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index for week of Nov 29 – Dec 6, 2017

    — 11th December 2017

    Commodity index for November 22 – 29, 2017 released by Novus Agro Nigeria for select markets across the country showed that Dawanau market in Kano State recorded price increases in most of the selected commodities for the week.  The price of imported rice (50kg per bag) for the week is N13,480 with an increase of…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share