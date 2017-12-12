WAEC rewards 3 Katsina schools for sterling performance

The Sun News
By Gabriel Dike

In its bid to promote academic excellence among school pupils, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rewarded three secondary schools in Katsina State for their students’ outstanding performance in the May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The presentation was made at the annual meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) of WAEC at Local Government Service Commission Conference Hall, Katsina and the ceremony attracted top government officials, education stakeholders and management staff of the council.

The three schools honoured at the NNC event are Gorbarau Academy, that is the best with aggregate results in the May/June 2016 WASSCE, second place went to Abubakar Gummi College of Science and Technology and Government Science Secondary School, Faskari, went home with the prize for third position.

Principals of the three schools were presented with books by WAEC management for their students’ performance.

In his address, chairman of NNC, Mallam Mohammed Karage, said candidates in the council’s examinations and schools are honoured at the annual meetings for outstanding performance in WASSCE.

Karage revealed that a formal presentation of prize books will be presented to the three best schools in the May/June 2016 WASSCE from Katsina State in accordance with the decision of the Nigeria sub-board of the WAEC Endowment Fund Board of Trustees at its 4th meeting held in November, 2012.

Non-council member representing Nigeria on the Board of Trustee of WAEC Endowment Fund, Dr. U.B. Ahmed, explained that the fund was established in March 1982 to promote educational development projects of an international nature and to provide awards for outstanding performance by candidates in the council’s examinations, among other objectives.

Ahmed in 2012, said based on the recommendations from the management of NNC of WAEC, the sub-board of WAEC Endowment Fund Board of Trustees at its 4th meeting held in Makurdi, Benue State, approved that library books worth USD 5000 be donated, each year to the three best schools, in the state hosting the annual meeting of the NNC.

He said further that: ‘The first donation of the book prize awards was made in 2013 to Benue State and Imo State. Since then, the states of the federation that have hosted the annual meeting of the NNC of WAEC have all received the awards. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, it was the turn of Niger State, Ondo State and Lagos State respectively.

‘’Today, it is the turn of Katsina Sstate. It is our belief that these books will help in the advancement of knowledge in the state. I want to say hearty congratulations to these three best schools.’’

In his remarks, the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Olu Adenipekun said the NNC, is the highest policy-making organ of WAEC and the committee ensures that the policies of the council in Nigeria are implemented in the public interest, and appropriate decisions are taken for the smooth conduct of the council’s operations.

The HNO acknowledged the support and cooperation of Katsina state continued to render to the council in its efforts to improve service delivery to numerous stakeholders in the state and Nigeria.

‘’ The focus of the council goes beyond conducting examinations. The council also celebrates excellence, shares knowledge with teachers on the areas of teaching, curriculum development and implementation as well as in areas of standardized assessments. States that have taken advantage of these have greatly benefitted from the council’s unique wealth of experience and depth of knowledge. We are prepared to partner with Katsina state and other states of the Federation in this regard,” he stated.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State explained that his administration from inception has accorded education top priority and pledged to invest in the sector to boost human capital development of the state and also working hard to make the state maintain its leading position in education.

