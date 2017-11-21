WAEC releases results, harvests mass failure in Nov./Dec SSCE

From Gabriel Dike, Katsina

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday released the results of the Nov/Dec 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) taken by 131,485 candidates.

The private candidates examination results were released in Katsina State during the 55th Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC).

Announcing the release of the Nov/Dec 2017 WASSCE, the Nigeria National Officer (NNO) of WAEC, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, said only 34,664, representing 26.01 per cent obtained credit passes in five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics.

He disclosed that that was a decline in the percentage of candidates who made five credits including English Langusge and Mathematics compared to the last two years.

Adenipekun said the percentage of candidates that made the basic five-subject passes in the WASSCE for private candidates in 2015 and 2016 was 28.58 per cent and 38.50 per cent respectively.

According to him, the results of 14,756 candidates, representing 11.07 per cent of the number of candidates were withheld for alleged examination malpractice.

The NNO said the cases of the withheld results are under nvestigation and the reports would be presented to the Nigeria Examination Committee for consideration.

He advised candidates to check the details of their performance on the council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.

The WAEC boss commended staff for their sacrifice, dedication and commitment to duty which contributed to conduct, marking, processing and early release of the results.