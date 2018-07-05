The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate
5th July 2018 - Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja
5th July 2018 - Buhari decorates chief security aide with new CP rank
5th July 2018 - Falz reacts to the death of NYSC corp member
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Ambode donates N500m to Lagos CDAs
5th July 2018 - Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff vows to sustain legacies as Osun gov.
5th July 2018 - Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates
5th July 2018 - Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt
5th July 2018 - Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki upset by Ekaterina Makarova
Home / Education Review / National / WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate

WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate

— 5th July 2018

West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics

Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said:

“786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.”In 2016, the total percentage of candidates that had five credits and above in English Language and Mathematics were 52.97%, while in 2017, it was 59.22% .

Though the HNO acknowledged that there are cases of examination malpractice, but declined to give the statistics, noting that it was minimal. He said:

“A total of 1,578,846 candidates registered for the examination from 17,886 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria, adding, out of the registered candidates, 1,572,396 candidates sat the examination.

According to him, out of the total number of candidates that sat for examination in Nigeria, 1,470,338 candidates, representing 93.51% have their results fully processed and released.

While 102,058 candidates with 6.49% have a some of their subjects still being processed due to mistakes traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently, he said. In the breakdown of the results, the HNO said:

“1,213,244 candidates representing 76.84% obtained credits and above in a minimum of any five subjects (I. e with or without English Language and/or Mathematics. “858,424 candidates representing 54.59% obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language but without Mathematics.

“786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

“In this category were 389,655 male and 396,361 female, representing 47.32% and 52.92% respectively.” He added:” Candidates who sat the examination and who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council are free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.”

He explained that the result checker pin and serial number needed by candidates to check results online are on candidate’s smart identity card used during the examination.

“Certificates of candidates whose results have been fully processed and released will be ready in 90 days from today, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate

— 5th July 2018

West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…

  • Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja

    — 5th July 2018

    A Female Corp member, Linda Angela Igwetu was allegedly shot dead by a Police officer identified as Benjamin Peters in Abuja. According to reports, Linda would have passed out today but her life was cut short by a trigger-happy police officer. Apparently, Linda was out with her friends last night to celebrate her passing out…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari decorates chief security aide with new CP rank

    — 5th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, decorated his newly promoted Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda, to the rank of Commissioner of Police. Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, performed the ceremony on behalf of the President at the Presidential Villa. Speaking at the event, Kyari congratulated Dauda on…

  • Falz reacts to the death of NYSC corp member

    — 5th July 2018

    Artist and Lawyer Folarin Falana aka Falz has reacted to the death of NYSC corp member, Ms Linda Nkechi Igwetu. He says no hospital has the right to refute treatment of even armed robber, See his tweets below: @falzthebahdguy If somebody has a gunshot wound and they are brought to your hospital, you are supposed…

  • AMBODE

    JUST IN: Ambode donates N500m to Lagos CDAs

    — 5th July 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, dolled out a whopping N500 million to 275 Community Development Associations (CDA) in the state. The governor also promised to do more for them by December, this year. Details later…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share