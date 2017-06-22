The Sun News
WAEC announces new certificate collection fee

— 22nd June 2017

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged GCE candidates to endeavour to collect their certificates within four years of writing the examination as any delay beyond that will attract custody fee.

Demianus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Nigeria disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, commonly referred to as WAEC GCE, is usually taken in November/December every year.

Mr. Ojijeogu said: “the normal charge for the certificate is N3, 500 and only payable by those whose certificates were issued between zero and four years.

“But from five to nine years is N8, 500; 10 to 14 years N13, 500; 15 to 19 years N18, 500 while 20 years and above will be charged N23, 500.

“These charges are (for) custody fee; for keeping the certificates for so long because it occupies space in our office. It will also serve as a deterrent to others.

“I don’t know the reason why people will sit for exams and their certificates are ready yet they will not come for collection. What was the essence of the certificate in the first place?’’

He also said that requirements for collection of the GCE certificates within Nigeria were an application letter, sworn affidavit from the High Court, online result print- out, one passport-size photograph, photo card and identity card.

(Source: NAN)

