WABBA

Wabba tasks Fayemi on prompt payment of Ekiti workers salary arrears

— 17th July 2018

Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta

National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, on Tuesday, urged Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, not to renege on his electioneering campaign promises of prompt settlement of workers’ backlog of salaries.

Wabba observed that one of the major factors that worked against the outgoing government in the state during the July 14 governorship election was its failure to offset the more than six months salary arrears and pensions owed the workers.

According to him, workers would always tilt towards the direction of any government who take their welfare as top priority, pointing out workers are creators of wealth in the states.

He spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the official inauguration of the ultra modern hall built by the leadership of the Ogun State council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Wabba also commended the union for its foresight of venturing into such additional revenue generating property and called on state governments to partner transport workers, towards ensuring solid development of the nation’s economy.

In his comment at  the event, National President of NURTW,  Najeem Usman Yasin, who commended the union for the “unprecedented” feat”, also appealed to members not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Describing them as professionals, Yasin further urged the NURTW members to go and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in order to enable them vote for candidates of their choices.

Ogun State chairman of the union, Akeem Adeosun, explained that the union decided to build the hall in order  to serve as alternative source of revenue, rather than solely depending on the daily sales of tickets at parks and garages across the state.

In his address, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, charged the union to continue to maintain the atmosphere of peace which the state has been enjoying for the past seven years.

 

