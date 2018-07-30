The vultures are gathering again

Nevertheless, the Igbo are not unforgiving and cold. They too mourn but not so much for the dead but for the deafness of a people that had eyes but refused to see; they had ears but blocked them in deference to a deaf god doused in blood. So, though the Igbo too mourn, it is with self-satisfaction and vindication. Their foresight that was unfittingly garbed in presumed defeat has turned to plaudits, as it is now apparent that Nigeria would have been a better place if the Aburi turncoats had not crushed the antennae of sensibleness. However, we pray for mercy upon poor souls and poor mangled nation! And yet again the nation(?) is agog with the news of the tsunami that has hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). How tens of lawmakers junked the ruling party. How the party is now speaking from two sides of the mouth, going to the decampees at night like Nicodemus but showing bold face in the morning, saying they lacked electoral value. But I have a problem here. These decampees were once thieves in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but became saints once they joined the APC. Now, why would APC, the saintly party, lose sleep over the return of the thieves they had inadvertently haboured to the den where they rightly belonged? Even the decampees left PDP because of its sticky fingers and went to purge themselves in APC; why are they going back to PDP, having been cleansed of its leprous virus? Was the public deceived after all and PDP wrongly tagged? I tell you, it’s all about self; nothing altruistic. READ ALSO: Unveiling the decampee APC senators

That reminds me of our 'brother' killer herdsmen. They came from Libya but the government could not protect its citizens from foreign predators. Soon, the herdsmen morphed into blackwash squad of the opposition but though the opposition said crucify them, yet the government was reluctant to do so. Rather it tells Nigerians to either surrender their patrimony to these foreigner-opposition mercenaries or be killed. Haba! What's gwan, as the late reggae crooner, Ras Kimono, would ask. Anyway, they should be ready to kill us all than ranch us into a caliphate; after all die na die … Oh, I digress. What is objectionable about the exodus of APC members? Was it not so with the PDP in 2014? Unfortunately, the poor masses are eager to relish this development. Everywhere you go, that is the main discourse, without knowing that we are the pawns on the ghoulish chessboard of the rogue politicians, who are driven by neither integrity nor ideology. Yes, it is their right to freely associate but even right is limited to the point that your right stops where my nose begins. This rigmarole of the restless birds of prey is ripping us and our children apart. And, by the way, imagine a whopping N242 billion to fund electoral charade next year? When many homes go to sleep on empty stomach? Imagine how many factories and jobs that princely sum generate! What do we need the election for; to select leaders for the dead or living? I beg, share the booty among our estimated 180 billion population and forget about purposeless exercise. The government can continue with its static motion as long as we exit the economically distressed camps to which most of us are manacled. Now, don't call me a simpleton; I know I am. Don't even tell me it's uneconomic either. Where have our economists led us? Inside the deep, damp pockets of very few Nigerians, who plunder and rape us! And, sadly, like the late MKO Abiola once advised a helpless rape victim, we have resigned to fate, pretending to enjoy the painful thrusts of fiendish rapists.