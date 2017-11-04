VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi for aide’s wedding

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at about 10:35am on Saturday arrived Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital for the wedding of one his aides, Mr Nelson Nwokoro.

It was a wedding also involving another couple, Stella Awoke and her hubby, Peter Nwenyim.

On arrival, the VP proceeded to the Pastoral Centre located along the Old Abakaliki/Enugu Road, Mile 50, Abakaliki where the wedding was already ongoing.

The wedding is presided over by Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali.

He was accompanied by the state’s governor, Chief David Umahi and wife, Rachel; Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi; former Governor Martin Elechi; Sen. Sam Egwu and wife, Ukamaka; Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, among others.

