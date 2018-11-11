The government set up a committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which formulated the policy on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria…

Charles G. Osuegwu

When the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 sought to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it presented a strong, consistent and compelling message to Nigerians and declared that it would tackle the following three major issues head-on: insecurity, corruption and rebuilding of the economy.

It is on record that the military with the full support of the Federal Government has acquitted itself creditably and recovered the territories in the North East of Nigeria, which victories recorded against the terror group caused the insurgents to scatter and go underground.

With relative peaceful atmosphere established, the government turned its attention to the corruption fight. On the economy, the government set up a committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which deliberated on and formulated the policy on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, which sought to radically improve the business environment as part of the strategic goal of rebuilding and growing the economy. But the intention of government in this regard is now being hindered by the massive and unbridled extortion of entrepreneurs who import goods and the clearing agents who help to effect clearing of the containers and delivering same to the owners.