Voyage to Rivers Forcados

It was my second time on River Forcados. The first time, in the mid-1990s, I had gone to Benikrukru with officials of the Dr. Charles Akinola-run Technoserv, a development agency.

Akinola and his team, which later transformed into the Enterprise for Development Initiative (EfDI), were partnering the locals and their abandoned oil-producing communities in sundry development and empowerment projects.

Then, as we approached Forcados from the Warri end of the river, the poverty, squalor and privations stared you in the face as you meandered through the swamps and oil-covered tributaries.

Last week, nearly 25 years after my first trip, I was again on the famous river, and the story of poverty and hunger had not changed. The only new thing now is that anger and aggression have been added to the people’s lot.

So, what would I be doing on these ‘dangerous waters,’ knowing all I know about Niger Delta militancy?

Well, I had innocently gone to commiserate with a man I take the liberty of calling my friend, the countryman Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, on the demise of his mother, Madam Goldcoast Dickson, better known as Mama Gogo.

It was enough trouble getting to his Toru Orua village, which until recently could only be accessed by water. But the story soon changed.

In Dickson’s part of Ijawland, when you marry a woman, you only marry the body, not the bones. What that means is that whenever a woman dies, she is taken back to her father’s compound for burial. Nobody, no matter how highly placed, gets a waiver for that culture, although some men of means in the past are known to have attempted to turn this culture on its head. But Dickson, for what he represents to the Ijaw nation, would go by what tradition says.

I was, therefore, part of the team assembled to join His Excellency on the journey to his maternal home, to inspect Mama’s final resting place.

For Dickson and his clansmen, that journey was a less than 10 minutes’ boat ride from Toru Orua, on one bank of the Forcados River, to Angiama on the other bank of the same river.

Of course, it was 10 minutes because we travelled in the twin-engine Ofurumapepe speed boat. If we were to cross it by canoe, as young Dickson and his mother used to do in those days, we would probably be talking of well over an hour of paddling against the tide of the fast-flowing river.