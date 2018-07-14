– The Sun News
14th July 2018 - Voting begins in Are-Ekiti, Afao-Ekiti
14th July 2018 - How Dakolo, Orkar and 1990 coup plotters began restructuring agitation in Nigeria – King Dakolo
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti
14th July 2018 - Plateau killings ploy to reduce Christian voters in 2019 – Ezeife
14th July 2018 - Presidency names Sheriff, DG Buhari 2019 Support c’ittee
14th July 2018 - r-APC: Oshiomhole after my life – Buba Galadima
14th July 2018 - Bakare, Adeosun didn’t meet Buhari – Presidency
14th July 2018 - There may be no Nigeria in 2019 if herdsmen killings continue – Bucknor-Akerele
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Residents trek to voting centres                             
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: DSS arrests PDP candidate’s running mate, Ogunsakin, lawmaker, Fayose’s aide, 50 others
Voting begins in Are-Ekiti, Afao-Ekiti

— 14th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Voting commenced early in Are-Ekiti and Afao-Ekiti in the, on Saturday.

Afao-Ekiti is country home of incumbent governor, Ayo Fayose.

As at time of filing this report, Governor Fayose was said to be resting at home as he was yet to step out to cast his vote.

Details later…

Voting begins in Are-Ekiti, Afao-Ekiti

— 14th July 2018

