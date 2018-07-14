Voting begins in Are-Ekiti, Afao-Ekiti— 14th July 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti
Voting commenced early in Are-Ekiti and Afao-Ekiti in the, on Saturday.
Afao-Ekiti is country home of incumbent governor, Ayo Fayose.
As at time of filing this report, Governor Fayose was said to be resting at home as he was yet to step out to cast his vote.
Details later…
