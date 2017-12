Voting has commenced in the ongoing national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Prior to the commencement of voting, the chairman of the Convention Committee, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa announced the withdrawal of three of the nine contestants for the chairmanship position.

He said those who have written the committee to convey their withdrawal from the chairmanship contest are former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, his Ogun State counterpart, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and 2015 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje.

No mention was made of former deputy national of the party, Chief Olabode George, who announced his withdrawal from the contest on Friday night.

With this development five aspirants will be slugging it out for the chairmanship seat. They are Professor Tunde Adeniran, Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Professor Taoheed Adedoja and Mr Aderemi Olusegun.