Voting APC in 2019’ll further divide Nigeria, says Sule Lamido

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that voting in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election would further divide Nigeria.

Lamido said this when he paid a courtesy call on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday, in Makurdi.

He maintained that already, the APC had introduced division leading to venomous agenda aimed at defrauding the country and advocated for proper federation and unity of Nigeria.

Said he, “The APC has demonised, blackmailed the PDP but the APC is a party that thrives in falsehood. PDP is the only party with the political history to keep Nigeria united. Those of them with chicken heart go to APC for sanctuary and to also be used to create division in the country.

“I share in the anxiety of those who advocate that Nigeria should be restructured. APC is a party that thrives on propaganda and the money they have stolen is so horrendous and they keep talking about corruption.”

Lamido, who said that he was in the state to consult with his party and supporters to reralise his ambition come 2019, lamented what he described as ‘too much bloodshed everywhere in Nigeria’, adding that people can no longer sleep with their two eye closed due to killings and kidnapping by undesirable elements.

Lamido continued, “Today, there is blood everywhere. We can no longer sleep with our two eye closed due to killings and kidnapping by undesirable elements nationwide.

“Nigeria has a long history of crisis, including coup de tat among other vices and our leaders must put human consideration above other parochial interests so that the country can be better.

“We must uphold and stand for our brotherhood. We should be there for each other either as northerners or southerners, easterners or westerners”, he said adding that Nigeria as a symbol of the black race must be above board to live up to its status.

“Nigeria is a symbol of the black race meaning that any black man in diaspora look up to Nigeria for leadership. We must be mindful of what we do because whatever we do affects others.”

The presidential aspirant who said that he was not desperate about his aspiration, however, stressed the need for all aspirants at all levels to play the game according to the rule and ensure that their self interest does not override national interest.

“We must work for a united Nigeria and secure the country from the hands of bad leaders,” he stated.

Responding, Governor Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, said that Nigeria has come a long way and it is only those who look at its history peripherally that would put the country into chaos.

The governor lamented that politicians dwell so much in politicking without measurable action which he said was responsible for Nigeria’s underdevelopment.

Ortom however pledged Benue’s total support towards the realisation of Lamido’s presidential ambition maintaining that when Lamido gets in as the president, he will turn the country around as he did to Jigawa State when he was governor.

“We are only enjoying democracy today in Nigeria because of what the likes of Lamido started called G9. I believed that if God made him a President, Nigeria would be better place. Nigeria Youths need sense of direction. Helping Nigeria need person like Lamido.”