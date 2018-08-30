– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - Voting APC in 2019’ll further divide Nigeria, says Sule Lamido
30th August 2018 - FG assures UK on sound investment climate
30th August 2018 - May says Britain committed to free trade with Kenya after Brexit
30th August 2018 - 10 Kwara APC excos resign
30th August 2018 - Former Congolese military leader: I am not ‘the Terminator’
30th August 2018 - UK foreign minister attacks Google over ‘child abuse content’
30th August 2018 - Delta Govt to mitigate corps members inconveniences in camp
30th August 2018 - Firemen rescue man, 52, from collapsed duplex in Kano
30th August 2018 - Plateau rural communities decry deplorable roads, lack of potable water
30th August 2018 - N6m spent on upgraded software for third party clients, says JAMB
Home / Cover / National / Voting APC in 2019’ll further divide Nigeria, says Sule Lamido
VOTING APC

Voting APC in 2019’ll further divide Nigeria, says Sule Lamido

— 30th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that voting in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election would further divide Nigeria.

Lamido said this when he paid a courtesy call on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday, in Makurdi.

He maintained that already, the APC had introduced division leading to venomous agenda aimed at defrauding the country and advocated for proper federation and unity of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: FG assures UK on sound investment climate

Said he, “The APC has demonised, blackmailed the PDP but the APC is a party that thrives in falsehood.  PDP is the only party with the political history to keep Nigeria united. Those of them with chicken heart go to APC for sanctuary and to also be used to create division in the country.

“I share in the anxiety of those who advocate that Nigeria should be restructured. APC is a party that thrives on propaganda and the money they have stolen is so horrendous and they keep talking about corruption.”

Lamido, who said that he was in the state to consult with his party and supporters to reralise his ambition come 2019, lamented what he described as ‘too much bloodshed  everywhere in Nigeria’, adding that people can no longer sleep with their two eye closed due to killings and kidnapping by undesirable elements.

Lamido continued, “Today, there is blood everywhere.  We can no longer sleep with our two eye closed due to killings and kidnapping by undesirable elements nationwide.

“Nigeria has a long history of crisis, including coup de tat  among other vices and our leaders must put human consideration above other parochial interests so that the country can be better.

“We must uphold and stand for our brotherhood. We should be there for each other either as northerners or southerners, easterners or westerners”, he said adding that Nigeria as a symbol of the black race must be above board to live up to its status.

“Nigeria is a symbol of the black race meaning that any black man in diaspora look up to Nigeria for leadership. We must be mindful of what we do because whatever we do affects others.”

The presidential aspirant who said that he was not desperate about his aspiration, however, stressed the need for all aspirants at all levels to play the game according to the rule and ensure that their self interest does not override national interest.

READ ALSO: May says Britain committed to free trade with Kenya after Brexit

“We must work for a united Nigeria and secure the country from the hands of bad leaders,” he stated.

Responding, Governor Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, said that Nigeria has come a long way and it is only those who look at its history peripherally that would put the country into chaos.

The governor lamented that politicians dwell so much in politicking without measurable action which he said was responsible for Nigeria’s underdevelopment.

Ortom however pledged Benue’s total support towards the realisation of Lamido’s presidential ambition maintaining that when Lamido gets in as the president, he will turn the country around as he did to Jigawa State when he was governor.

“We are only enjoying democracy today in Nigeria because of what the likes of Lamido  started called G9. I believed that if God made him a President, Nigeria would be better place. Nigeria Youths need sense of direction. Helping Nigeria need person like Lamido.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VOTING APC

Voting APC in 2019’ll further divide Nigeria, says Sule Lamido

— 30th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that voting in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election would further divide Nigeria. Lamido said this when he paid a courtesy call on Benue…

  • INVESTMENT CLIMATE

    FG assures UK on sound investment climate

    — 30th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja In order to cement the existing bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has advised investors from England to latch unto the improved business environment in the country to carry out rewarding investment in key sectors of the economy. She gave the advice at…

  • KWARA APC

    10 Kwara APC excos resign

    — 30th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin No fewer than 10 members of the Ishola Balogun-Fulani led executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, including the state Women leader, Ramat Oganija, and the state the Publicity Secretary of the party, Buhari Sulyman, have all resigned their appointments. The Kwara Central Zonal chairman of APC, Alh. Jimoh…

  • inconveniences

    Delta Govt to mitigate corps members inconveniences in camp

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN The Delta Government says it will mitigate the inconveniences faced by corps members in camp  during their orientation period. Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa said this at the swearing in ceremony of 2018 Batch ‘B’ stream 11 orientation course for corps members deployed to Delta. Okowa, represented by Mr Jude Someone, the state Commissioner for Higher…

  • RESCUED

    Firemen rescue man, 52, from collapsed duplex in Kano

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday morning rescued 52-year-old man, Malam Mohammed Zakiru, from a collapsed duplex at Kofar Na’isa Quarters in Kano. Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the service Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that Zakiru was trapped in a collapsed building in the early hours of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share