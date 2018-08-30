Voters registration: Ondo govt. declares Thursday public holiday— 30th August 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
The Ondo State Government has declared, on Thursday, as a work-free day in the state to allow public servants participate in the Continuous Voters Registration exercise.
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu approved the holiday during the weekly meeting of the state Executive Council held, on Wednesday.
Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, in a statement issued, in Akure, said the decision followed a resolution of the state Executive Council.
Olowolabi said the holiday will allow public servants participate in the continuous voters registration exercise which closes on Friday, August 31, 2018.
He called on the people of the state to take full advantage of the holiday to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) which will enable them cast their votes in the forthcoming general election in the country.
The commissioner, however, said that workers in the state are expected back at work on Friday, August 31, 2018.
