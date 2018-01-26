Voters registration ends 60 days to polls-INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has called on Nigerians who have not registered to vote with the commission to take advantage of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) and register to vote in the elections schedule for February 2019.
INEC in a statement said the registration exercise is expected to end 60 days to the elections as provided by Section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
The electoral body in the statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) Prince Solomon Soyebi said the Commission encourages all eligible Nigerians to register at INEC offices in all local government headquarters and other officially designated areas across the country between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 27th April 2017 rolled out the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the country. It was intended to afford all eligible Nigerians, 18 years and above who did not register in previous exercises the opportunity to do so at their convenience.
The commission said so far, over four million Nigerians have registered across the country, assuring that all eligible Nigerians that the CVR exercise is designed to continue indefinitely as envisaged by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
It said: “However, as provided for in Section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act (as amended), the CVR will be temporarily suspended 60 days to the commencement of the next General Elections scheduled for February 2019. The exercise will resume after the conclusion of the elections.”
INEC should simplify the process of voter transfer of registration or at best make it possible for anybody to vote at any place he finds himself during the Presidential election. Not doing so will create opportunity for violent contestants to instigate pogroms, killings, threatened, intimidations to non-indigenes to leave their domains towards presidential election period to allow them opportunity to rig massively as well as deny the non indigenes opportunity to vote after leaving their residences to their place of origin. This happened during the last presidential election, when violent politicians used threats of Boko Haram anlmajeris to drive Non indigenes away from the North, while INEC rule on voter transfer made it impossible for them to vote at their new places they ran to for safety and fear of violence during election. This disenfranchised them in millions, while enabling the indigenes to rig election massively. This justifies why States of Boko Haram crisis like Borno and Kano, which witnessed heavy outward migrations could post heavy rusults instead of fewer numbers than normal times.