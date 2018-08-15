Voters’ registration: Delta declares two-day public holiday

– The Sun News
Paul Osuyi, Asaba

To enable public servants in Delta State participate in the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise, the state government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days.

This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced the extension of the exercise from August 17 by another two weeks.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Festus Ovie Agas, stated that all public officers who have not registered before now are expected to take advantage of the work-free days to do so and ensure that they are not disenfranchised.

Agas also urged public servants that are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) to take advantage of the period to do so “and conclude this important aspect of the nation’s political process.

Meanwhile, state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has advocated for peaceful kingdoms which he said will translate to peaceful local government areas and snowball into a peaceful nation.

Speaking when the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, HRM Shedrack Erebelu III led his council of chiefs to pay him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Asaba, Okowa emphasised the need for peace to be built from different kingdoms.

READ ALSO: Nigeria to represent Africa at Cyberlympics

“If we succeed in keeping every kingdom and every local government peaceful, we will witness a lot of development,” the governor said.

He commended Erebelu III for sustaining peace in his kingdom and urged him to improve on the standard of living of his people.

He added, “I want to congratulate you ahead of your one year on the throne of your forefathers. I am very impressed with the way you comport yourself and carry on with the administration of your kingdom and I want to also, commend your council of chiefs for their support.

“We are happy with your cooperation and I assure you that Patani local council and the Kabowei Kingdom will not be forgotten in our development programs.

Okowa urged the royal father to “create a thinking group, like a pressure group for them to reach out to government and corporate organizations to get them to do things for you; that kind of group can help you to get things done.”

READ ALSO: FG seeks review of Pharmacy curriculum

Erebelu III had said the visit to the governor was to thank him for his support to Kabowei Kingdom in terms of development projects and regular visit to the kingdom.

“Today’s visit is a thank you visit, we are here to appreciate you. Within your three years plus in government, you have constructed a lot of roads across the state, we are happy for the award of contract for the construction of Patani to Abari.

“We are glad that a lot of sons and daughters of Kabowei Kingdom are serving in your government, we feel carried along in your government and we appreciate you; we are peace loving people and we will remain peaceful and supportive of your administration,” the monarch stated.

